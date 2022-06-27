If ‘The Great Giveback’ Is Anything Like ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Then It Really Is About Charity

And while HGTV home renovation shows may feature set-ups, requests for on-air talent to "cheat" themselves to the camera, "re-dos" of certain shots, walk-ups for coverage, etc., The Great Giveback is totally real, and the folks selected for the show are "ambushed" by Jenna and Melissa, who let them know that they're going to be the recipients of the renovation.

You can watch new episodes of The Great Giveback on HGTV, Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST. Will you be tuning in?