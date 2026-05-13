Michael Catalano and Richard Simmons: His Manager and Later Life Explained
Michael Catalano managed Richard Simmons at one point, but the fitness icon later chose to live privately.
Celebrity Icon Richard Simmons spent years out of the public eye before his death, leaving fans with lingering questions about who was involved in his life behind the scenes. One name that continues to come up is Michael Catalano, who was once connected to Simmons in a managerial role.
So what was the connection between Michael Catalano as a manager and Richard Simmons?
The answer is not as simple as it sounds, especially when you look at how Richard chose to live in his later years.
Here's what we know.
Michael Catalano was Richard Simmons’s manager during his business career.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Michael was identified as Richard’s manager during a business venture involving a product line. Prominent Brand + Talent, a management company that Michael co-founded aquired exclusive rights for merchandising, endorsements, and licensing opportunities.
This article notes that Michael was Richard's long-time manager at the time, so the relationship wasn't started with this 2017 acquisition, just expanded.
At the time of the article, Richard hadn't been seen publicly since February 2014. Michael suggests this is a reason behind the merchandising, and mentioned that Richard might appear publicly to promote the products. About Richard returning to the public eye, Michael said "It is possible. ... It is yet to be determined."
Richard's disappearance had everyone worried and talking about him for years, which led to the creation of the new products at that time.
Michael said, "With the enormous outpouring of love and well wishes for Richard, we felt creating a thoughtful, inspiration-based line of products would be welcome."
Later in life, Richard fully stepped away and said he no longer had a manager.
According to ABC News, Richard intentionally withdrew from public life for several years before he died.
In 2024, it was announced that Pauly Shore would be playing Richard in a biopic about his life, and Richard broke his silence. He said, "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful."
In comments reported by People, Michael shared insight into Richard’s decision to cut off communication.
“He went cold turkey on everyone,” he said, describing the period when Richard stopped responding to calls and messages.
According to the report, Richard remained largely out of contact for years before reconnecting with people in the final months of his life.
Because he chose to step away from the spotlight so completely, it became difficult for fans to understand who, if anyone, was involved in managing his affairs during that time.
Unlike earlier in his career, when his business relationships were more visible, his later years were intentionally quiet and largely out of public view.
That contrast is why both things can be true. He had a manager during his active career, and later chose to live without one.
Richard's life ended up being defined by two very different chapters. One where he was a highly visible fitness personality working with a team, and another where he stepped away completely and controlled his privacy on his own terms.