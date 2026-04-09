What Was Michael Patrick's Character in 'Game of Thrones'? The 35-Year-Old Has Died "Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 9 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@michaelpatrick314

HBO fans have a deep admiration for the hit series Game of Thrones. Known as the network’s standout fantasy drama series, the show has been praised by critics and fans alike as one of the greatest shows of all time.

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Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, it’s set in the fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the continent of Essos and follows a war of succession. As fans continue to marvel at the series, many are now taking a closer look since one of its own, actor Michael Patrick, has died. So, what was Michael Patrick’s character on Game of Thrones? Here’s what we know.

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What was Michael Patrick’s character on 'Game of Thrones'?

According to IMDb, Michael had a minor role in the hit series. The site shares that he appeared in Season 6 Episode 7 titled “The Broken Man," where he portrayed the role of a Wildling Rioter.

Although the role wasn’t huge, it helped set the foundation for the rest of his career. Michael went on to land roles in various film and TV projects, including The Keeper, Blue Lights, The Spectacular, and My Left Nut, which he also co-wrote.

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Per the site, Michael was able to earn nearly 30 credits in the acting and writing space. His last project, Murder Lights — Death on the Faroe Islands, a German thriller in which he played the role of Thomaa Johnson, was released in 2025.

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Patrick Michael’s cause of death was due to a neurological disease.

Michael’s wife, Naomi Sheehan, took to Instagram to announce the passing of the creative on April 8, 2026. Based on the post, the actor died the night before.

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” Naomi wrote in a collab post. “He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease on Feb. 1, 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

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She continued: “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man.” Naomi went on to thank everyone for their support and encouraged everyone to “eat, drink, and love.”

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Per the Cleveland Clinic, motor neuron disease is “a group of neurological disorders that gradually destroy your motor neurons.” These motor neurons control the muscles involved in various activities, from breathing to walking.

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The site continued: “Messages from neurons in your brain (upper motor neurons) are usually transmitted to neurons in your spinal cord (lower motor neurons). When your muscles can’t receive these messages from your lower motor neurons, they begin to weaken and shrink in size.”