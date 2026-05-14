Michael Rapaport Claims He Is Running for NYC Mayor in 2029 — What Are His Views? As for his political stances, the comedian said that if he were to win, "nothing" would be free of charge. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated May 14 2026, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

We seem to be in an era of Hollywood stars getting involved in politics. Donald Trump was a celebrity long before he became President. Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is currently running for mayor of Los Angeles. Now, actor Michael Rapaport is joining the political scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Like Trump and Spencer, Michael is also highly outspoken and controversial, making him fit in perfectly with the ongoing trend of media personalities turned politicians. See what political position Michael is running for, and where he stands on the issues.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why Michael Rapaport is getting into politics.

Truthfully, it's no surprise that Michael is getting political. The actor has been slowly inching from entertainment to politics ever since the Israel/Gaza conflict began in 2023. Seemingly unbothered by the controversy his stances have sparked, Michael has doubled and tripled down on his support of Israel.

Now, the actor intends to run for mayor of New York City in 2029, in direct opposition to the current mayor, Zohran Mamdani. That is not us speculating — Michael has explicitly stated that he would drop out of the race if someone other than Zohran had a decent chance of winning. Per Fox, the actor has said, "Yes, I’m running for mayor of New York City. And I will only drop out until I feel like there’s somebody who’s more qualified that could actually beat Zohran the moron."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In case you were hoping that it'd be a gentlemanly competition for the role, Michael clarified, "The only way to beat this guy is to make it and take it with New York City street fight mentality. There’s no way to out-nice him. There’s no way out-slick him. I think that he’s the greatest bull crapper in the history of politicians… and that’s saying a lot."

Article continues below advertisement

Where does Michael stand on the issues?

In an Instagram post announcing his campaign, Michael stressed the fact that he was born and raised in New York City, which his opponent was not. As for his political stances, the comedian said that if he were to win, "nothing" would be free of charge. That said, he did say he plans to make the city more affordable than it is now. He also stated his intention to make the city "safe" and "thriving."

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What do people think about Michael running for mayor?

Unsurprisingly, the comments section on Michael's announcement was a mixed bag. In fact, many people questioned whether or not the comedian is serious about the endeavor! Some people wrote support, such as, "I will move to NYC just to vote for you!" Another fan commented, "A New Yorker for New York! I love it! And he’s not bullshi--ting us while he’s at it. A winner!"