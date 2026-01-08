‘The Hills’’ Spencer Pratt, Who Announced His Run for la Mayor, Has Strong Political Views The former reality TV star has been vocal about politics since the Palisades, Calif. fires in January 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 8 2026, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Reality TV and politics have been known to clash multiple times. Some of the American people have even voted a former reality star, Donald Trump, into presidency years after he wrapped his reality show, The Apprentice. Now, one of reality TV's most iconic villains, Spencer Pratt, is ready to try his hand at a new career as Los Angeles, Calif.'s mayor.

In January 2026, Spencer announced his plans to run for mayor against Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. Before he made his announcement, the former MTV star had been vocal about his political stance. Here's the scoop on Spencer's politics.

Source: Mega

What is Spencer Pratt's political party?

Spencer identifies best with the Republican political party. While many knew him for his controversial opinions on The Hills, the reality star has spoken out about his frustrations towards the Democratic Party following the Pallisades, Calif. fire that resulted in his home being ruined.

According to his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spencer shared that he and his wife, Heidi Montag, sued the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for its infrastructure failures. He was also heavily critical of Karen Bass and California's governor, Gavin Newsom. However, despite his critiques of the Democratic politicians, Spencer said he doesn't describe himself as partisan and managed to not declare his own personal politics in his opinions of Bass and Newsom.

"If Newsom and [Los Angeles Mayor Karen] Bass were Republicans, I’d be doing the exact same thing: spitting facts,” he explained in his October 2025 interview. "So, I’m actually fighting for mostly Democrats who lost their homes in this community.”

Spencer Pratt became more in politics before his decision to run for mayor of LA.

Before the Pallisades wildfires, Spencer was focused on his business moves. After wrapping The Hills, he and Heidi explored entrepreneurship and the music industry, as he manages his wife's singing career and has a crystal business, Pratt Daddy. However, his feelings about the fires forced him to step his political game up. "I should be slinging my crystals and Heidi’s music,” Spencer told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is the worst thing I could be doing with my life.All this stuff I’m doing, flying to D.C., it’s out of my own pocket.

On Jan. 7, 2026, the reality alum and his wife attended a "They Let Us Burn" rally by the Palisades Fire Residents Coalition to mark one year since the Palisades Fire. While there, Spencer said he believed his mayoral race was exactly what the city needs to see "real action."

"Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor," he shared at the event, per NBC 4 Los Angeles. "But let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign -- this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light. LA is going to be camera-ready again."