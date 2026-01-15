Michael Vartan Looks a Lot Different Now From How You Remember Him "What is he doing these days, miss his face!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 15 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For many, the last time they remember actor Michael Vartan is from his role as Jennifer Lopez’s onscreen love interest in the 2005 film Monster-in-Law, which also starred Jane Fonda. However, he did go on to appear in several other projects, with his most recent appearances being in 2018, when he starred in one episode of the TV series God Friended Me and in 20 episodes of The Arrangement, per IMDb.

That said, it’s been almost a decade since he’s appeared in any projects, and his appearances have become few and far between. He was spotted out and about in January 2026, looking entirely different from how you might remember. Here’s a look at the nearly unrecognizable Michael Vartan in 2026, and what he’s been up to since stepping out of the spotlight.

What is Michael Vartan doing now?

Source: Mega

Michael Vartan doesn’t appear to be active on social media, as the accounts that are tied to him with large followings seem to be run by fans. He also hasn’t taken on any acting roles since 2018. That said, he’s still around, just keeping a low profile, and looking much different than you might remember.

Michael was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2026, and based on the photos shared by Page Six, it’s safe to say he’s unrecognizable. His face has filled out, he’s now sporting a beard and mustache, and his hair has grown much longer than you remember, enough that it was peeking out from under his Los Angeles Kings cap. Simply put, he looks entirely different from the heartthrob you remember from the peak of his acting career.

Michael Vartan—who dated his Alias costar Jennifer Garner during the spy show's early aughts run—looked unrecognizable with a full beard and glasses eight years after his last onscreen role. https://t.co/nsCiJr8Fqn pic.twitter.com/ocSWJqSSCS — E! News (@enews) January 14, 2026

While Michael appears content these days, living his life in Los Angeles like anyone else and staying out of the spotlight, there was a time when he was very much in it, especially during his time on Alias, where he starred alongside Jennifer Garner, whom he briefly dated.

Since there isn’t much public information about what he’s up to now, beyond the occasional grocery run in Los Angeles, let’s take a look back at his past relationships, including marriages, and some insight into why he stepped away from acting.

Who was Michael Vartan married to?

When Michael appeared on Alias alongside Jennifer, he gained a lot of attention, not just for the role, but because the two started seeing each other. Michael briefly dated Jennifer, with their relationship starting sometime in mid-2003 and lasting until mid-2004.

While they eventually parted ways, they stayed close, with him even appearing in one of her TikTok videos in 2021 and her wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram in 2023. After Jennifer, Michael married Lauren Skaar in 2011, but the couple divorced in 2014. They did not have any children.

Why did Michael Vartan retire from acting?