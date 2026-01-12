15 Years Later, the 'Shameless' Cast Is Looking Better Than Ever "Living crappily ever after." By Anna Quintana Published Jan. 12 2026, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram Shameless cast in Season 1.

The Gallaghers brought a whole new meaning to the term dysfunctional family when Shameless premiered on Showtime in 2011. Now, 15 years later, the cast remains booked and busy, even though the show ended in 2021. So, what are the stars of Shameless doing today? Keep reading to find out.

William H. Macy (Frank Gallagher)

Source: Showtime / Instagram

The patriarch of the Gallagher family, Frank, was played by actor William H. Macy. William is best known for his roles in Boogie Nights, Air Force One, and Fargo. Since the finale of Shameless, William has continued to act in movies and TV shows such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Dropout, and The Running Man. He is married to Felicity Huffman, and the couple shares two daughters.

Emmy Rossum (Fiona Gallagher)

Source: Showtime / Instagram

Emmy Rossum portrayed the eldest daughter, Fiona Gallagher, for nine seasons of Shameless. Following her exit in Season 9, Emmy has taken a hiatus from acting and is instead focused on raising her two kids with husband Sam Esmail.

Justin Chatwin (Steve Wilton / Jimmy Lishman)

Source: Showtime / Instagram

Justin Chatwin was only on Shameless full-time for three seasons, but Fiona's car thief boyfriend is easily a fan favorite. More recently, Justin has starred in movies such as Die in a Gunfight and The Panic.

Jeremy Allen White (Philip "Lip" Gallagher)

Source: Showtime / MEGA

Shameless was a springboard for Jeremy Allen White career-wise. Following his role as the oldest Gallagher son, Lip, Jeremy went on to star in the award-winning FX series, The Bear. He also starred in The Iron Claw and the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, as the Boss himself.

Shanola Hampton (Veronica "V" Fisher)

Source: Showtime / Instagram

Shanola Hampton stole the spotlight as Fiona's best friend and neighbor V, so it is no surprise she landed her own TV series shortly after the finale of Shameless — Found on NBC.

Steve Howey (Kevin Ball)

Source: Showtime / Instagram

Following roles in hit TV series such as Reba and Psych, Steve Howey was cast in Shameless as V's husband and owner of the local bar, bringing comic relief. Steve continues to act, more recently appearing in High Potential and the upcoming Prime series Off Campus.

Cameron Monaghan (Ian Gallagher)

Source: Showtime / MEGA

The second-oldest Gallagher brother, Ian Gallagher, had a storyline that included bipolar disorder, enlisting in the army, and his sexuality. Soon, Cameron Monaghan is set to star in the MGM+ series, Bosch: Start of Watch.

Emma Kenney (Debbie Gallagher)

Source: Showtime / Instagram

Emma Kenney's character Debbie Gallagher was a teen mom on Shameless, who later came out as a lesbian. Following her portrayal of Debbie, Emma has gone on to star in The Conners as Darlene's daughter, Harris Conner-Healy.

Ethan Cutkosky (Carl Gallagher)

Source: Showtime / MEGA

Ethan Cutkosky was just 11 years old when he landed the role of Carl Gallagher on Shameless. Fast forward 15 years, and the actor is keeping busy, appearing in TV shows and movies such as The Conners and Happy Gilmore 2.

Laura Slade Wiggins (Karen Jackson)

Source: Showtime / Instagram

Karen Jackson played Laura, Lip's love interest in the early seasons of the Showtime series, as well as the daughter of Frank's love interest, Sheila. Today, she is married to stuntman Kyle Weishaar and the proud mom of two kids.

Joan Cusack (Sheila Jackson)

Source: Showtime