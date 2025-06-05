The 'Sense8' Cast Is Booked and Busy 10 Years After the Show's Premiere! "Together Until The End." By Anna Quintana Published June 5 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, and Brian J. Smith

The sci-fi drama Sense8 took Netflix by storm in 2015, launching the careers of eight extremely talented actors from all over the world. Sadly, the show was canceled after two seasons, and the cast was last together for a two-hour special, which aired in 2018. So, where is the cast today? Keep reading to find out!

Brian J. Smith (Will Gorski)

Source: Reiner Bajo / Netflix / Instagram

American actor Brian J. Smith portrayed Chicago police officer Will Gorski, who connects with an Icelandic DJ living in London named Blue. Brian continues to act, most recently appearing in the film Haze and the Hulu series Class of '09.

Tuppence Middleton (Riley "Blue" Gunnarsdóttir)

Source: Murray Close/Netflix / MEGA

Since portraying Icelandic DJ Riley "Blue" Gunnarsdóttir, English actress Tuppence Middleton has starred in several hit TV shows and movies, including Mank, Downton Abbey, and His Dark Materials.

Jamie Clayton (Nomi Marks)

Source: Merie Wallace/Netflix / MEGA

American actress Jamie Clayton continues to break boundaries since portraying Nomi Marks, a trans woman hacktivist living in San Francisco. In 2025, it was announced that Jamie would be taking over as Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise.

Bae Doona (Sun Baek)

Source: Murray Close/Netflix/Instagram

The South Korean actress portrayed Sun Baek, the daughter of a powerful business executive and an undercover kickboxing pro. Since Sense8's finale, Doona is best known for her role as Nemesis in the Rebel Moon films.

Aml Ameen (Capheus "Van Damn" Onyango)

Source: NETFLIX/MEGA

British actor Aml Ameen portrayed Nairobi bus driver Capheus "Van Damn" Onyango in Season 1 of the series before he was replaced by Toby Onwumere in Season 2. However, that did not slow Aml down and he has since starred in TV shows such as I May Destroy You and Netflix's A Man in Full.

Max Riemelt (Wolfgang Bogdanow)

German actor Max Riemelt starred as a Berlin-based thief named Wolfgang in Sense8. Today, he has over 75 acting credits to his name, including movies such as The Matrix Revolutions.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Lito Rodriguez)

Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre was best known for his role on Velvet before portraying Lito Rodriguez, a closeted actor living in Mexico City, on Sense8. Miguel continues to be one of the most popular actors in Spain, appearing in TV series and movies such as My Best Friend's Wedding, Sky Rojo, and 30 Coins.

Tina Desai (Kala Dandekar)

Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

Indian actress Tina Desai portrayed Kala Dandekar, an engaged pharmacist living in Mumbai who is connected to a German safecracker named Wolfgang. Tina last starred in the 2023 series Mumbai Diaries, but is active on social media, where she shows off her yoga and dance moves.

Freema Agyeman (Amanita "Neets" Caplan)

Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

British actress Freema Agyeman portrayed the free-spirited girlfriend of hacker Nomi on Sense8, before landing a major role in the NBC series New Amsterdam. More recently, Freeman starred alongside Lily Allen in the Sky Original series Dreamland.

Terrence Mann (Milton Bailey "Whispers" Brandt)

Source: NETFLIX?APPLE TV

The ultimate villain, Terrence Mann, portrayed Whispers, a high-ranking member of BPO, an organization that is determined to neutralize sensates. Today, Terrance stars in the Apple TV series Foundation, where he plays Brother Dusk.

Daryl Hannah (Angelica "Angel" Turing)

Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

Already an icon when she landed the role of Angel in Sense8, Daryl Hannah (Wall Street, Splash, Blade Runner) continues to act, but has shifted her focus primarily to her environmental activism work. She hosts her own weekly video blog called DHLoveLife on sustainable solutions, and is a member of the World Future Council.

Naveen Andrews (Jonas Maliki)

Source: NETFLIX/Sony Pictures Television

Best known for portraying Sayid Jarrah on Lost, Naveen Andrews portrayed Jonas Maliki, a sensate from a different cluster, on Sense8. Following the finale of Sense8, Naveen went on to star in TV shows such as The Dropout, The Cleaning Lady, and The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh on Prime.

Alfonso Herrera (Hernando Fuentes)

Source: NETFLIX/INStAGRAM

Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera starred as Lito's secret boyfriend Hernando in Sense8. Alfonso has gone on to star in several popular Netflix series and movies, including Ozark and Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2.

Anupam Kher (Sanyam Dandekar)

Source: NETFLIX/INStAGRAM