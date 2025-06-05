Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix

The 'Sense8' Cast Is Booked and Busy 10 Years After the Show's Premiere!

"Together Until The End."

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Published June 5 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET

cast of sense8 selfie
Source: Instagram

Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, and Brian J. Smith

The sci-fi drama Sense8 took Netflix by storm in 2015, launching the careers of eight extremely talented actors from all over the world.

Sadly, the show was canceled after two seasons, and the cast was last together for a two-hour special, which aired in 2018. So, where is the cast today? Keep reading to find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Brian J. Smith (Will Gorski)

sense cast now brian smith
Source: Reiner Bajo / Netflix / Instagram

American actor Brian J. Smith portrayed Chicago police officer Will Gorski, who connects with an Icelandic DJ living in London named Blue.

Brian continues to act, most recently appearing in the film Haze and the Hulu series Class of '09.

Article continues below advertisement

Tuppence Middleton (Riley "Blue" Gunnarsdóttir)

sense cast now tuppence middleton
Source: Murray Close/Netflix / MEGA

Since portraying Icelandic DJ Riley "Blue" Gunnarsdóttir, English actress Tuppence Middleton has starred in several hit TV shows and movies, including Mank, Downton Abbey, and His Dark Materials.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Clayton (Nomi Marks)

sense cast now jamie clayton
Source: Merie Wallace/Netflix / MEGA

American actress Jamie Clayton continues to break boundaries since portraying Nomi Marks, a trans woman hacktivist living in San Francisco.

In 2025, it was announced that Jamie would be taking over as Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Bae Doona (Sun Baek)

sense cast now bae doona
Source: Murray Close/Netflix/Instagram

The South Korean actress portrayed Sun Baek, the daughter of a powerful business executive and an undercover kickboxing pro.

Since Sense8's finale, Doona is best known for her role as Nemesis in the Rebel Moon films.

Article continues below advertisement

Aml Ameen (Capheus "Van Damn" Onyango)

sense cast now aml ameena
Source: NETFLIX/MEGA

British actor Aml Ameen portrayed Nairobi bus driver Capheus "Van Damn" Onyango in Season 1 of the series before he was replaced by Toby Onwumere in Season 2.

However, that did not slow Aml down and he has since starred in TV shows such as I May Destroy You and Netflix's A Man in Full.

Article continues below advertisement

Max Riemelt (Wolfgang Bogdanow)

German actor Max Riemelt starred as a Berlin-based thief named Wolfgang in Sense8. Today, he has over 75 acting credits to his name, including movies such as The Matrix Revolutions.

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Lito Rodriguez)

sense cast now miguel angel silvestre
Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre was best known for his role on Velvet before portraying Lito Rodriguez, a closeted actor living in Mexico City, on Sense8.

Miguel continues to be one of the most popular actors in Spain, appearing in TV series and movies such as My Best Friend's Wedding, Sky Rojo, and 30 Coins.

Article continues below advertisement

Tina Desai (Kala Dandekar)

sense cast now tina desai
Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

Indian actress Tina Desai portrayed Kala Dandekar, an engaged pharmacist living in Mumbai who is connected to a German safecracker named Wolfgang.

Tina last starred in the 2023 series Mumbai Diaries, but is active on social media, where she shows off her yoga and dance moves.

Article continues below advertisement

Freema Agyeman (Amanita "Neets" Caplan)

sense cast now freema agyeman
Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

British actress Freema Agyeman portrayed the free-spirited girlfriend of hacker Nomi on Sense8, before landing a major role in the NBC series New Amsterdam.

More recently, Freeman starred alongside Lily Allen in the Sky Original series Dreamland.

Article continues below advertisement

Terrence Mann (Milton Bailey "Whispers" Brandt)

sense cast now terrence mann
Source: NETFLIX?APPLE TV

The ultimate villain, Terrence Mann, portrayed Whispers, a high-ranking member of BPO, an organization that is determined to neutralize sensates.

Today, Terrance stars in the Apple TV series Foundation, where he plays Brother Dusk.

Article continues below advertisement

Daryl Hannah (Angelica "Angel" Turing)

sense cast now daryl hannah
Source: NETFLIX/Instagram

Already an icon when she landed the role of Angel in Sense8, Daryl Hannah (Wall Street, Splash, Blade Runner) continues to act, but has shifted her focus primarily to her environmental activism work.

She hosts her own weekly video blog called DHLoveLife on sustainable solutions, and is a member of the World Future Council.

Article continues below advertisement

Naveen Andrews (Jonas Maliki)

sense cast now naveen andrews
Source: NETFLIX/Sony Pictures Television

Best known for portraying Sayid Jarrah on Lost, Naveen Andrews portrayed Jonas Maliki, a sensate from a different cluster, on Sense8.

Following the finale of Sense8, Naveen went on to star in TV shows such as The Dropout, The Cleaning Lady, and The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh on Prime.

Article continues below advertisement

Alfonso Herrera (Hernando Fuentes)

sense cast now alfonso herrera
Source: NETFLIX/INStAGRAM

Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera starred as Lito's secret boyfriend Hernando in Sense8. Alfonso has gone on to star in several popular Netflix series and movies, including Ozark and Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Anupam Kher (Sanyam Dandekar)

sense cast now anupam kher
Source: NETFLIX/INStAGRAM

Indian actor Anupam Kher appeared on Sense8 as Kala's father. Today, he is a self-described "actor, teacher, author, and motivational speaker.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

20 Years Later — The 'House of Wax' Cast Is Still Pretty Iconic

See the Cast of 'My Wife and Kids' Today!

'Freaks and Greeks' Had a Short but Memorable Run on TV — Where Is the Cast Now?

Latest Netflix News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.