20 Years Later — The 'House of Wax' Cast Is Still Pretty Iconic The film has an approval rating of 28%, but has gained a cult following since its release.

Despite negative reviews when it premiered on May 6, 2005, House of Wax has become a cult classic when it comes to slasher films. The movie starred some of Hollywood's biggest up-and-coming stars at the time, including Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, and Paris Hilton in one of her first acting roles!

House of Wax is a remake of the 1953 film of the same name, and follows Carly Jones, her boyfriend Wade, and their friends on a camping trip that goes very wrong — and they end up in a small town named Ambrose with a museum called "Trudy's House of Wax." So, where is the cast today? Keep reading to find out.

Elisha Cuthbert (Carly Jones)

Source: Warner Bros./ Instagram

Elisha Cuthbert got her big break playing Kim Bauer on the FOX series 24 and went on to rule the '00s with movies such as The Girl Next Door, Love Actually, and, of course, House of Wax. Following the film's release, Elisha appeared in the sitcom Happy Endings and, more recently, starred in another scary movie, The Cellar.

Chad Michael Murray (Nick Jones)

Source: Warner Bros./ Instagram

Teen heartthrob Chad Michael Murray was perfectly cast as Nick Jones in House of Wax. At the time, Chad was best known for playing Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill and starring in teen rom-coms such as Freaky Friday and A Cinderella Story. Today, Chad is still acting, appearing in the CW series Sullivan's Crossing, and is set to star in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday. He is also married to actress Sara Roemer, and the couple shares three kids.

Brian Van Holt (Bo and Vincent Sinclair)

Source: Warner Bros./ Instagram

Brian Van Holt has been keeping busy since portraying Bo (and Vincent Sinclair!) in House of Wax. His acting credits include popular TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy, Cougar Town, and Deputy.

Damon Herriman (Lester Sinclair)

Source: Warner Bros./ MEGA

Damon Herriman stole the spotlight as Lester Sinclair, who offers to drive Wade and Carly to Ambrose after their car breaks down in the woods. Today, you can watch Damon on the Amazon Prime series, The Bondsman, alongside Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles.

Paris Hilton (Paige Edwards)

Source: Warner Bros./ Instagram

Is there anything Paris Hilton can't do? House of Wax was one of the hotel heiress's first acting gigs, and she has gone on to build a multi-million-dollar empire. Now, Paris is more focused on her music career and raising her two kids, Phoenix and London, with her husband, Carter Reum.

Jared Padalecki (Wade Felton)

Source: Warner Bros./ Instagram

Following House of Wax, Jared Padalecki went on to portray Sam Winchester in the CW series Supernatural for 15 seasons. Shortly after, he starred in the series Walker and now has a role in the CBS series Fire Country. He is also expected to reunite with his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in The Boys in 2026. Jared is married to Genevieve Padalecki, and the couple has three kids together.

Jon Abrahams (Dalton Chapman)

Source: Warner Bros./ Instagram

Jon Abrahams and Chad Michael Murray had a mini House of Wax reunion in January 2025! Jon is also booked and busy, appearing in TV shows such as The Mentalist, Criminal Minds, and Snowfall.

Robert Ri'chard (Blake Johnson)

Source: Warner Bros./ MEGA