'The Last Song' Turns 15 Years Old — See Miley, Liam, and the Rest of the Cast Now RIP Kelly Preston and Nick Lashaway. By Anna Quintana Published March 31 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Touchstone Pictures

Since its premiere 15 years ago, The Last Song has been known as the teenage version of The Notebook. It was also where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met, and while their relationship officially ended in divorce in 2020, the romance in The Last Song will live forever.

Along with Miley and Liam, the cast of The Last Song continues to make headlines in Hollywood. So, here is what the cast of the coming-of-age romance film is up to today.

Miley Cyrus (Ronnie Miller)

One of Miley Cyrus' first acting roles post-Hannah Montana, The Last Song kicked off an acting career that includes movies such as LOL and So Undercover. However, Miley's main focus has been her music career, with her ninth album, Something Beautiful, set to debut in June 2025.

Liam Hemsworth (Will Blakelee)

Following the release of The Last Song, Liam Hemsworth landed his first major blockbuster, playing Gale in The Hunger Games. Since then, Liam has appeared in films and TV shows such as The Expendables 2, The Dressmaker, and The Witcher.

Greg Kinnear (Steve Miller)

Greg Kinnear is an Oscar-nominated actor and has appeared in a slew of critically acclaimed films such as You've Got Mail, We Were Soldiers, and Little Miss Sunshine. Today, Greg continues to act and is set to star in the upcoming TV series Firebug.

Bobby Coleman (Jonah Miller)

Jonah is all grown up! Bobby Coleman was 12 years old when he starred as Ronnie's little brother in The Last Song. Following a break in acting, Bobby is back and recently appeared in an episode of The Rookie in 2025.

Carly Chaikin (Blaze)

Five years after The Last Song, Carly went on to star in Mr. Robot as Darlene for 43 episodes. She also appeared in Daniel's Gotta Die and the upcoming Red Camellia.

Kate Vernon (Susan Blakelee)

Before The Last Song, Kate Vernon was best known for portraying Lorraine Prescott in the '80s soap opera Falcon Crest and Benny in Pretty in Pink. More recently, Kate appeared in the 2021 TV series Another Life.

Nick Searcy (Tom Blakelee)

Nick Searcy has been keeping busy since The Last Song. He starred as Chief Deputy United States Marshal Art Mullen on FX's Justified and in films such as Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri and Reagan. He also appeared in the Netflix series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Melissa Ordway (Ashley)

While Melissa Ordway dabbles in movies here and there, her main gig is portraying Abby in over 1000 episodes of The Young and the Restless. Fun fact: Melissa is married to Miley Cyrus's ex, Justin Gaston, and the couple shares two daughters.

Nick Lashaway (Marcus)

Nick Lashaway played Blaze's abusive boyfriend Marcus in The Last Song. Tragically, he was killed in a car crash on May 8, 2016. He was 28 years old.

Kelly Preston (Kim Miller)

