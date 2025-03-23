"Big Mistake. Big. Huge" — See the 'Pretty Woman' Cast 35 Years Later "Who knew it was so much fun to be a hooker?" By Anna Quintana Published March 23 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Touchstone Pictures

It has been over three decades since its release and Pretty Woman is still inspiring filmmakers — most recently drawing comparisons to the 2025 Oscar Best Picture winner Anora. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts starred as Edward and Vivian in the '90s rom-com, that despite mixed reviews, continues to be one of the most beloved films. So, what is the cast of Pretty Woman up to today? Keep reading to find out.

Julia Roberts (Vivian Ward)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / MEGA

Pretty Woman pretty much kicked off Julia Roberts' impressive career — earning her her first Best Actress nomination at the 1991 Academy Awards. From there, Julia went on to dominate Hollywood starring in films such as My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, and Erin Brockovich, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar. Today, Julia continues to act, most recently appearing in Netflix's Leave the World Behind. She also celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary with her husband Danny Moder, with whom she shares three kids — Hazel, Phinneaus, and Henry.

Richard Gere (Edward Lewis)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / MEGA

Richard Gere achieved heartthrob status in Pretty Woman. He went on to star in blockbuster movies such as Primal Fear, Unfaithful, and Chicago. He also teamed up with Julia Roberts again in Runaway Bride. Currently, Richard is starring in Showtime's The Agency. he also recently made the move to Spain with his wife Alejandra Silva and their kids Alexander and James.

Jason Alexander (Philip Stuckey)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / MEGA

Best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld's best friend George Costanza on Seinfeld, Jason also starred as a not-so-nice best friend in Pretty Woman. Today, Jason is still acting and has been married to his wife, Daena, for more than 40 years.

Héctor Elizondo (Barnard "Barney" Thompson)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / MEGA

Puerto Rican actor has starred in some of the biggest movies in Hollywood history from Pretty Woman to American Gigolo to The Princess Diaries. The 88-year-old last appeared in 2023's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Laura San Giacomo (Kit De Luca)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / MEGA

Laura San Giacomo has had an impressive career across film and television. She starred in movies such as Pretty Woman, Quigley Down Under, and Honey Boy. On television, she landed roles in countless shows including Just Shoot Me!, Saving Grace, and NCIS.

Alex Hyde-White (David Morse)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / Instagram

Alex Hyde-White starred as Jim Morse's grandson, who is being groomed to take over the Morses' shipbuilding company, in the 1990 film. Today, Alex has a successful television career, appearing in shows such as This Is Us, Reasonable Doubt, and Landman.

Amy Yasbeck (Elizabeth Stuckey)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / MEGA

Amy Yasbeck was one of the most iconic redheads of the '90s starring in films such as The Mask, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and of course, Pretty Woman. She was also married to actor John Ritter until his untimely death in 2003. Today, Amy has a podcast titled Still Here Hollywood and is a proud mom to child Noah Ritter.

Patrick Richwood (Night Elevator Operator)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / Instagram

Patrick Richwood stole the spotlight as the nighttime elevator operator in Pretty Woman. According to his website, he is an actor as well as "a director, a coach, a painter and illustrator, a tree climber and a fairly snappy dresser."

Larry Miller (Mr. Hollister)

Source: Touchstone Pictures / MEGA

We are fairly positive Larry Miller has been in some of your favorite movies — 10 Things I Hate About You, The Nutty Professor, Best in Show, and The Princess Diaries. The list is endless. However, it seems he has taken a step out of the spotlight in recent years, last appearing in a 2019 episode of NCIS.

Ralph Bellamy (Jim Morse)

Source: Touchstone Pictures