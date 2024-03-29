Home > Entertainment > Movies The '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Went On to Snag Impressive Roles in Hollywood "I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair. I hate the way you drive my car," but we can never hate this cast. By Alex West PUBLISHED Mar. 29 2024, 8:27 a.m. ET Source: Touchstone Pictures

There will always be a soft spot in our hearts for 10 Things I Hate About You. Those old coming-of-age teenage romances from that era just have some special factor that can't be replicated today.

We can't help but wonder, though, what that cast is up to now when they are all grown up. Well, we did some scouring and got the answers for you. Take a look at your favorite actors now!

Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford

Kat Stratford was a strong and independent woman, although, she learns to let loose a bit when confronted with Patrick Verona. Actor Julia Stiles is just as powerful too. Her career flourished as she tackled new and challenging roles.

Not only does Julia have stellar acting skills in practice, but she also got a B.A. in English Literature in 2005. Plus, she snagged an Emmy nomination, which surely isn't an easy feat.

Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona

Heath Ledger tragically died in 2008 from an accidental overdose, but not before he left a lasting legacy on Hollywood. He won an Oscar in the famed Brokeback Mountain. Following Heath's death, he was honored with a posthumous award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Joker in The Dark Knight.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Cameron James

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's career didn't end after this romance flick. He appeared in an indie movie that garnered a massive fanbase, (500) Days of Summer. Plus, Christopher Nolan's Inception and The Dark Knight Rises pushed him to new heights. He got married in 2014 and now has two sons.

Larisa Oleynik as Bianca Stratford

From movies to television, Larisa Oleynik can do it all. She appeared in Pretty Little Liars, Mad Men, Half-Life, and 3rd Rock From the Sun. She's now living in sunny Venice, Calif., and struggles with privacy. She even had to get a restraining order against a stalker.

Gabrielle Union as Chastity

Gabrielle Union's acting career took off with movies like Bring It On. Fans also saw her excel in projects like Think Like A Man, Bad Boys II, L.A.'s Finest, and Being Mary Jane. Outside of acting, she dropped two memoirs and two children's books. She's now married with a unique and mixed family, including five children.

Andrew Keegan as Joey Donner

Andrew Keegan went on to find success in a much more wholesome way. He appeared in 7th Heaven as Wilson West. Outside of acting, he focused on spirituality and formed a community center called Full Circle Venice. Plus, he now has a daughter.

David Krumholtz as Michael Eckman

David Krumholtz kept up his status in The Santa Clause movies before heading over to some television shows. His acting career led him to Broadway in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. David also snagged a role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Larry Miller as Walter Stratford

Larry Miller continued his comedy career in movies like The Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman. He returned to 10 Things I Hate About You in a reboot, too. He is still married to Eileen Conn and they have two kids together.

Daryl Mitchell as Mr. Morgan

Daryl Mitchell later snagged roles in Veronica's Closet, Ed, and NCIS: New Orleans. Even more popularly, he became a part of The Walking Dead franchise. In his personal life, he is married and has three kids.

Allison Janney as Ms. Perky

Allison Janney is an Emmy Award winner, so it isn't a shock that her career continued to find stable success after 10 Things I Hate About You. She appeared on The West Wing as well as I, Tonya for which she won an Academy Award.

Kyle Cease as Bogey Lowenstein

Following his time in Hollywood, Kyle Cease tried his hand at writing. He did pretty well considering he became a New York Times best-selling author for his book I Hope I Screw This Up: How Falling In Love with Your Fears Can Change the World. He followed it up with the 2019 release of The Illusion of Money: Why Chasing Money Is Stopping You from Receiving It.

Susan May Pratt as Mandella

