Ready to Get "Lost" on 'The Cleaning Lady'? Naveen Andrews Joins the Cast as Robert Kamdar

In exchange for her life and her son's well-being, Thony begins working within a criminal organization as both a crime scene cleaner and a doctor.

Her new double life leads her to crime, scandal, and morally gray areas as she attempts to navigate the seedy Las Vegas underworld.

Season 2 seeks to amp up the drama with the addition of a new character named Robert Kamdar. What is his role in the series and who is he played by? Here's what you need to know.