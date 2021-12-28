Who Is Bae Doona Dating? The Star of 'The Silent Sea' Has an Interesting Romantic History

In 2018, rumors began to circulate that Bae went on to date Sense8 co-star Son Seok Ku. Outlets claimed that the two became close after Bae offered acting tips to her fellow South Korean actor. But during the height of the rumors, Bae denied being in a relationship with him.

According to her agency, the two of them "just appeared in the same work and that's it."

As of now, she reportedly remains single with no new rumors about her love life.