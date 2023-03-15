Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images One of Jane Fonda's Children Was Nominated for a Golden Globe Once By Katherine Stinson Mar. 14 2023, Published 10:46 p.m. ET

Actor Jane Fonda is known for many things, but being a stressed out mother wasn't one of them. That is, until she revealed to fellow actress Brie Larson in a 2017 Net-A-Porter interview that her only regret in life was, "That I wasn’t a better parent. But you can learn, so I studied how to be a parent. It’s never too late."

So how many children does Jane Fonda have? What do they do for a living? Did you know Jane Fonda's son was actually nominated for a Golden Globe once? Here's everything we know about Jane Fonda's children.



How many children does Jane Fonda have? They've all forged their own paths.

Jane's eldest child, Vanessa Vadim, was born on Sept. 28, 1968. Vanessa is the only child Jane had with her first husband, French filmmaker Roger Vadim (who had been previously married to Brigitte Bardot. Talk about an ex!) Vanessa ended up following in her father's footsteps career-wise, becoming an award-winning filmmaker in her own right.

So, what about Jane's eldest (and only) son Tom? The second of Jane's children, Tom was born on July 7, 1973, which makes him 5 years younger than his older sister Vanessa. He was the only child Jane had with her second husband, political activist Tom Hayden. Tom (the younger) that was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in the TV movie Soldier's Girl back in 2003. Jane's son also appeared in all three Barbershop movies.



Warning: The following section contains a mention of sexual assault. Jane's second daughter is adopted, but unquestionably has Jane's activist spirit. Mary Luana Williams was unofficially adopted by Jane and her second husband Tom in 1982, after Mary was raped at the age of 14. Jane raised Mary along with Tom and Vanessa, and has always considered Mary to be one of her own daughters. Mary followed in Jane's footsteps as an activist, starting her own foundation called The Lost Boys Foundation.

Mary also wrote her own book, titled, The Lost Daughter: A Memoir. The book delves into Mary's two worlds, that with her actual parents and the one with Jane as her adoptive mother. She also wrote a children's book titled, Brothers in Hope: The Story of the Lost Boys of Sudan (her foundation's aim is to help the Lost Boys of Sudan, who were displaced by war and violence.) The book was even illustrated by Martin Luther King's wife, Coretta!

Why is a Florida state representative calling for Jane's arrest?

Jane's recent appearance on The View has generated some controversy. When the topic turned to pro-choice activism in the face of increasingly restrictive laws, Jane was asked what she thought pro-choicers could do in addition to protesting. She replied with, "Murder."

Sounds like @CapitolPolice needs to investigate Fonda. Calling for murder of pro-life politicians like myself and many others is not only sick but should be investigated. https://t.co/FETIq2pkjU — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) March 10, 2023

Jane told Fox News Digital that the murder comment was meant to be a joke, adding, "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room — and to anyone watching — that I was using hyperbole to make a point. Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand." Jane has yet to be arrested... again.