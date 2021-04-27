Michelle Veintimilla Plays Rosie, Gil Amaya's Daughter in 'Big Sky'

Episode 12 of Big Sky casts new light on the shady dealings of the Kleinsasser family and hints at Rand's (Ryan Dorsey) involvement in the untimely death of a ranch worker named Cole Danvers.

The positively unsettling episode shed light on Cassie's prolonged fight against her kidnapper, the morally bankrupt sheriff's deputy, while also offering more details about Rosie Amaya (Michelle Veintimilla). So, how does Rosie know the Kleinsassers and what do we know about the actress who plays her?