Mick Foley Leaves WWE Over Trump Politics Dispute The retired wrestler had been signed to the company through a Legends contract over the course of many years. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 16 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

2025 is filled with major moments for the WWE. John Cena wrestled his final match, but no one expected a different legend to leave the company for good. Mick Foley is out of the WWE. The announcement was made shortly after John bowed before the audience for the last time.

Article continues below advertisement

What politics does Mick associate himself with? Here's what we know about the situation that led one of WWE's most acclaimed wrestlers from its history to walk away. Not even a huge contract could keep Mick from standing up for what he believes in.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Foley's politics no longer aligned with the WWE.

According to an official Instagram post by Mick, he left the WWE because he disagreed with the company's support of President Donald Trump's politics. While the retired athlete is grateful for all the positive experiences he had throughout his time with the company, Mick is concerned about the safety of the United States and the world. Mick's announcement arrives after Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the WWE's Chief Content Officer, made several public appearances next to the President of the United States.

The post reads: "I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office." If Mick stays true to his word, WWE fans can't expect to see him on their television until at least 2029.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick's politics can't be considered openly connected to the Democrats because the wrestler hasn't mentioned anything about it. However, fans can be sure that he clearly dislikes Republican President Trump. According to People, Mick also spoke up when Donald won the first time, saying, "I really do feel like future generations are going to study this period of time and wonder how we stood by and let so much go wrong. I want to be on the right side of history.”

Article continues below advertisement

The WWE holds a close relationship with Donald Trump.

There is a reason why Mick publicly announced that he would no longer be working with the WWE. The relationship between Donald and the company goes way back, as the President is friends with Vince McMahon. Any professional wrestling fan knows who Vince is. After the man inherited the company from his father, he got to work quickly. By purchasing and merging most of the country's small wrestling markets, Vince consolidated the WWE juggernaut entity.

Donald is the only person in history to be both a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and the President of the United States. The former Apprentice star was even a focus point of the Battle of the Billionaires the company orchestrated for WrestleMania 23. With Triple H by his side, it's clear that the company wants to be publicly associated with Donald. Mick went as far as to say that the President's administration displays "ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants."