Ronda Rousey's Net Worth Tells the Story That WWE Didn't Want You to Hear She broke barriers in the UFC, headlined WrestleMania, and then disappeared. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 17 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET

When you think of Ronda Rousey, what comes to mind first? Maybe it’s her record-breaking run in the UFC? Maybe it’s that explosive WWE debut? Or maybe it’s how suddenly she seemed to disappear from both? Here’s the truth: Ronda didn’t vanish — she just walked away. On purpose and on her terms. Understandably, this has many wondering how she’s fared financially while not being directly in the professional wrestling spotlight.

So, what does Ronda Rousey’s net worth look like as of 2025? Keep reading as we take a closer at her financial portfolio since she walked away from professional wrestling.

Source: Mega

What is Ronda Rousey’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronda’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million. That number reflects her earnings from UFC, WWE, film and TV appearances, endorsements, writing, and various creative projects. It’s not just a number, though — it’s a reflection of everything she built before WWE and everything she refused to compromise on once she got there.

Ronda Rousey Retired professional wrestler, Actress, and Mixed martial artist Net worth: $14 million Ronda Rousey was a trailblazer for women in professional wrestling who is best known for her time with the UFC and WWE. Notably, she was also the first woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. Birth name: Ronda Jean Rousey Birth date: Feb. 1, 1987 Birthplace: Riverside, Calif.

Ronda was a name long before she ever took a bump in pro wrestling. After becoming the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in judo in 2008, she rocketed to fame in MMA. Her UFC run was dominant — violent, fast, and headline-making. She was the first woman signed to the UFC and its first Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Ronda was everywhere.

From late-night talk shows to action movies like Furious 7, to sponsorship deals with Reebok and MetroPCS, she was already a full-blown brand. SCMP still ranks her among the wealthiest MMA fighters of all time — even though she hasn’t fought since 2016. So, when WWE signed her in 2018, they weren’t getting a rookie. They were getting a ready-made main eventer. Her salary reportedly hit $1.5 million per year, according to Parade. This number did not include merch royalties or bonuses. Within a year, she was a main event at WrestleMania.

Ronda didn’t stay quiet about how chaotic the WWE became behind the scenes.

On paper, her WWE run looked like a success. She won titles, closed shows, and helped shift the company’s approach to its women’s division. Behind the scenes, however, something very different happened. In a 2025 interview with Yahoo Sports, Ronda described WWE as “an anxiety-filled and chaotic s--t show.” She opened up about scripts being torn up hours before live broadcasts and backstage instabilities. Furthermore, she felt like the company just didn’t know what to do with her.

After losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023, Rousey quietly left the company — and never returned. There were no official retirement announcements, no tearful goodbyes. Just a slow fade-out. When asked if she was done for good, she said, “I really have no reason to go back.”