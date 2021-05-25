Is It Possible to Win at Rock Paper Scissors Every Time in 'Miitopia'?

Nintendo has finally incorporated the underutilized Miis into a game for the Switch with Miitopia, an adventure game centered around you and the Miis saved to your device.

The title comes with an entire campaign to play out, featuring you as the main character, but there are also a variety of minigames to master along the way — with one of the more popular ones being Rock Paper Scissors.

Here's our guide to increasing your chances of winning this minigame (and increasing your final prize).