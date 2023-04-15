Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: Instagram Who Are Mikal Bridges' Parents? Here's Everything To Know About the NBA Star Who are Mikal Bridges' parents and siblings? Here is everything we know about the basketball star and a look into his personal life off of the court. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 15 2023, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Mikal Bridges has been dominating the court as an NBA player for the Brooklyn Nets, and formerly with the Phoenix Suns. And because of all of the attention that is building up, fans now have questions about his family life.

Who are Mikal's parents? Does he have any siblings? Does his family stay out of the public eye? Here is everything we know about the basketball player's personal life.

Who are Mikal Bridges' parents? He was raised by a single mom.

Over the years, Mikal's mom, Tyneeha Rivers, has been very vocal about raising him to be the best he can be. As a single mom, she shared that the NBA star saw a lot of her struggles during his childhood.

She said that, "I was a young mom balancing trying to climb the corporate ladder, going to college at the same time — Mikal saw me taking one class at a time and doing my homework after we did his, and I’m up all night writing papers." But, his mother knows that there was a silver lining to it all.

Tyneeha instilled a strong work ethic in Mikal. "We kind of grew up together. He was able to see that hustle and grind, what grit and determination really looks like early on. And it was easy to pass on to him," she said. A lot of information regarding Mikal's father is unknown.

His mother is currently the Chief People Officer at the medicine brand Curaleaf, after previously working with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Human Resources department. She is also a co-host of the Tipping The Scales podcast, which is available on YouTube.

She recently spoke with Essence about her new job with Curaleaf and said that, “The core values of their organization resonated with my own. They immensely believe in the power of diversity, equity and inclusion and that really spoke to me. I’m just super excited to do the work here and help take this organization to the next level of excellence.”

Mikal Bridges has three siblings.

Mikal has three brothers: Jack Bridges, Korey Bridges, and Eric Futch. While most of them tend to stay out of the public eye, his older brother Eric posts the most on his Instagram account.

He is the owner of a towing company called EWay Towing. His two other brothers have public Instagram accounts under the names @honchojac and @korbridge.

Because they have the same name, NBA fans have also suspected that Mikal is related to Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges. But, the NBA players have different parents and are from different states.

Is Mikal Bridges dating anyone?

In addition to his family, fans are also wondering more about Mikal's dating life. It has been speculated that Mikal is in a relationship with Lacrosse player Grainger Rosati.