What's Up With Mike Beets on 'Gold Rush'?

Mike tells his father that someone else informed him that the Trommel wouldn't move. His annoyance is palpable as he tells the Gold Rush camera crew to "get out of my face and leave." Once again Tony tries to reach Mike and when asked if he copies, Mike says "No, I do not," like a petulant child. Tony reaches out to his other son Kevin and asks him to cover and "fix this piece of s--t." That won't make Mike feel very good and will only add more tension to an already anxious situation.