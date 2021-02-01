'Bachelorette' Alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo Are 'Talking It Out' on Their Podcast

'Bachelorette' Alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo Are 'Talking It Out' on Their PodcastBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 1 2021, Published 3:48 p.m. ET
Though many people are working from home and are, therefore, avoiding their commutes, podcasts are seemingly as popular as ever before. They're the perfect companion for those who need a little bit of background noise as they work, work out, or cook.
Many celebrities, reality stars, influencers, and other public figures have lent their thoughts and voices to podcasts, and there's a wide range of topics covered.
While Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo originally rose to fame as contestants on ABC's The Bachelorette, the two are now hosting their own show about relationships, love, and the male psyche.
Because Bryan is married (to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay) and Mike is single, the hosts often offer different perspectives on Talking It Out.
Continue reading to learn more about their show, and for a guide to all of the other Bachelor Nation podcasts.
Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo host the 'Talking It Out' podcast.
Those who tune in to Talking It Out expecting to hear Mike and Bryan talk exclusively about their time on The Bachelorette might be disappointed. Instead, the Air Force veteran and the doctor are talking about all types of relationships, sometimes-uncomfortable topics, and "real conversations."
"We're going to be talking about everything and anything with relationships," Mike says in the series trailer.
"We're going to be getting into all sorts of topics that have to do with relationships, whether it's our relationships with others, lovers, friends, family, career, or our relationships with ourselves — mind, body, and spirit," Bryan adds.
The show officially premiered on Jan. 11, 2021, and it's already featured a star-studded guest list.
It includes former America's Next Top Model judge and photographer Nigel Barker, Season 25 Bachelor Matt James, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho, and matchmaker Paul Brunson.
Bryan and Mike are interested in getting a wide-range of people —like authors, experts, celebrities, and athletes — on the show to offer their own takes on various subjects.
It doesn't appear as if new episodes of Talking It Out are debuting on a set day of the week. Listeners will have to subscribe on any major podcasting platform, or on the show's Instagram page to be notified when new episodes are out.
There are many other 'Bachelor' Nation podcasts.
Let's be honest: The list of Bachelor/Bachelorette alums who host podcasts is long, but there are several that are officially produced by Bachelor Nation.
Talking It Out is one of them, as is Bachelor Happy Hour. Hosted by Bryan's wife, Rachel Lindsay, and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Bachelor Happy Hour breaks down episodes of the hit reality series. It's also often the first podcast to get exclusives from the current leads and contestants.
The two share a unique perspective as former leads and contestants.
Another official Bachelor Nation show is Click Bait, which is led by Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, and Natasha Parker. In addition to discussing news from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette world, the trio breaks down trendy and viral news (hence the clickbait title).
As for the shows that aren't produced by those behind The Bachelor, there's The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, which is hosted by fan-favorite lead Ben Higgins and Bachelor in Paradise icon Ashley Iaconetti.
Another critically acclaimed podcast is Scrubbing In, which comes from two-time Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley. Her co-host is Tanya Rad, who never appeared on any Bachelor show.
Bekah Martinez, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk's season, hosts Chatty Broads with Jess Ambrose. DWTS winner and Bachelorette Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe runs a pop culture-centric podcast, Off the Vine. Dean Unglert and Ashley I's husband, Jared Haibon, are behind Help! I Suck at Dating (though the two are both in committed relationships).
Nick Viall hosts The Viall Files, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams is behind Wellscast.
Carly Waddell and Jade Roper Tolbert have a podcast about being moms, which is called Mommies Tell All.
Finally, there's Demi Burnett (Big Demi Energy),Taylor Nolan (Let's Talk About It), Olivia Caridi (Mouthing Off), Kit Keenan (Ageless), Danielle Maltby (The WoMed), and Raven Gates and Alexis Waters (Girls Night In) with podcasts too.
