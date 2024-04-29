Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Season 2 of 'MILF Manor' Has a Twist for the Ladies Looking for Younger Men Season 2 of 'MILF Manor' isn't just about young men looking for older women. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 29 2024, Updated 1:21 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The premise behind the first season of MILF Manor on TLC had some fans feeling a little conflicted. A group of eight women and their adult sons arrived at an oceanfront villa to find love with each other's sons. There were still plenty of connections made, but some viewers didn't love that the adult sons were involved. And apparently, producers wanted to up the ante and switch things up for the Season 2 cast of MILF Manor.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The second season features a new group of women, but this time, they aren't here with their sons. Instead, there are two groups of men competing for the ladies' attention, in the form of fathers and sons who traveled to make romantic connections with the new group of MILFs. And with the undeniable drama ahead, we aren't complaining.

Source: TLC

But who is in the cast for Season 2 of MILF Manor? While we can't promise there won't be some uncomfy group dates, or two-on-one dates with different generations from the same gene pool trying to woo the same woman, it does look like these women are here for genuine love. Let's just hope the sons and fathers are too. Also, that's such a strange thing to even say, but here we are.

Barby, 45

Source: TLC

Barby used to be a stripper, but she has (mostly) changed now that she's a marketing executive. However, she admits, she is still no stranger to drama, and she isn't afraid to speak her mind even if it gets her into trouble. Luckily, she has a positive outlook on most things and she isn't afraid to let loose, which may be why she's on the search for a younger man to sweep her off her feet.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina, 46

Source: TLC

Christina was married for 20 years, since she was in her twenties. Now, however, she's once again looking for Mr. Right — even if he happens to be several years her junior. And if he can keep up with her, since she loves a solid night out dancing and she isn't afraid to admit it. She's ready to find a new man to connect with, but will that be one of the young bucks on MILF Manor or a man closer to her age?

Article continues below advertisement

Crystal, 48

Source: TLC

While Crystal is certainly here for a good time, she also understands that life is short and precious since she lost her son. She's ready to settle down with someone now, provided of course that they can keep up with her busy lifestyle. When Crystal isn't working as a makeup artist, she can be found out dancing or taking a cooking class. With how active she is, Crystal might just prefer one of the younger men this season.

Article continues below advertisement

Jami, 51

Source: TLC

Before MILF Manor, Jami was married and divorced two times. She also has three adult children, but that hasn't stopped Jami from wanting to try and find love yet again. She has a positive outlook and attitude on most things, and to be honest, she could be a hot commodity this season, among the men and her fellow MILFs, as Jami is definitely one to make friends wherever she goes.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly, 59

Source: TLC

As the oldest MILF in Season 2, Kelly feels anything but that. Though she grew up with a feeling of being an outsider with low self-esteem, she has now come out of her shell in a major way, and she is ready to show off her healthy lifestyle of teaching Pilates and making smoothies. She's also ready to finally settle down with someone, though we suspect that "settling down" won't be taken literally with Kelly.

Article continues below advertisement

Lannette, 50

Source: TLC

Lannette was married once before, but because she married someone when she was pretty young, she never quite got the opportunity to see what else was out there. Now, she knows what she wants in a man, and she wants to settle down with someone new. It also helps that Lannette is super confident and ready to go after the right man. Do we suspect some potential drama with the other MILFs? For the sake of an entertaining season, we sort of hope so.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher, 27 and Michael, 51

Source: TLC

Chris is an MMA fighter and ladies' man, but despite that, he's ready to settle down with a woman long-term. He also respects women with confidence, of which he'll find plenty on MILF Manor. Chris's competition could be his dad Michael, though. Michael is a laid back guy with a penchant for being friendly to pretty much anyone. Michael also has five kids, all sons, and he's finally ready to focus on himself. Which apparently includes competing with his son for the love of some eligible older women.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley, 54 and Jacob, 23

Source: TLC

Jacob is another athlete in the MILF Manor Season 2 cast. Or, should we say, former athlete. He used to play semi-professional cricket, and therefore has a naturally competitive spirit. He also prefers to stay as active as possible, so as long as he can find a MILF with the same values, he could find lasting love this season. Jacob's dad, Ashley, got divorced nine months ago after a 24-year marriage. Whether he is truly ready to jump back into the dating pool for a long-term relationship or not, he's ready to put himself out there again.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey, 21 and Anthony, 54

Source: TLC

Joey has admitted to being at the center of some dramatic live triangles before, and that makes him a perfect addition to MILF Manor. However, his very well-traveled father might be here to put a damper on Joey's otherwise confident spirit. Anthony was born in Italy, but he has lived in Saudi Arabia and Africa, among other places, and he's a confident man himself, not unlike his son. He was married before, but he has been divorced for seven years, which means for him, he's ready to settle down again.

Article continues below advertisement

Stacy, 54 and Miles, 24

Source: TLC

Miles might look like he's a heartbreaker, but if he is, it's probably unintentional. He's a laid back guy who loves older women and the maturity they bring to a relationship. He's looking for someone who values a healthy lifestyle as much as him, and there are certainly some active MILFs here to strike his fancy. His dad, Stacy, got divorced a few years ago after a 15-year-long marriage. However, he's ready to find his next "the one" and settle down with someone new in a serious relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Darren, 57 and Sam, 24

Source: TLC