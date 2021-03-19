Millie Bobby Brown's Recent Post Has Fans Speculating That She's Still on TikTok

Given that Millie's costar, Sadie Sink, shared a video that made it seem as though the same situation was transpiring with her, fans are beginning to believe that secret TikTok accounts are just a trend amongst the Stranger Things cast.

Aside from Millie and Sadie, fans are also insinuating that Noah Schnapp may also have a secret TikTok account. Of course, none of this information has been confirmed, but given the social posts by Millie and Sadie it's surely a fair assumption to make.

With the constant pressure young actors often face and the prevalence of toxic behavior on many social media apps including TikTok, it's no wonder that the megastars have opted to now use the app in secret amongst each other.

Eager fans looking to get a glimpse into the secret accounts of their favorite stars are just going to have to keep their eyes peeled for any more clues as to how to find out what the star's accounts may be.