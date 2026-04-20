Mindy Cohn Has Provided Fans With an Upsetting Update About Her Health "I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. ... I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 20 2026, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor and comedian Mindy Cohn is best known for playing Natalie Green in The Facts of Life and voicing Velma in the Scooby-Doo franchise. Most recently, she's been playing Ann Holiday in Palm Royale and has reprised her role of Velma in the Lego Dimensions video game.

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Lately, the usually public-facing actor hasn't been seen out and about for a while, and she's been relatively silent on social media, leaving fans concerned. Noting the public's questions, Mindy has provided an update about her health and why she's been keeping to herself.

Source: MEGA

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Mindy Cohn provided fans with an update about her health.

On April 19, 2026, Mindy informed the public of the devastating news that she is battling cancer for a second time. The actor shared on Instagram, "Have been off social media for a while because I had to go kick cancer’s ass." The 59-year-old went on to thank the staff at Providence Saint John's and her family. Mindy ended the post with, "Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure, onwards! F--K Cancer!"

Naturally, Mindy's post was flooded with support from her friends and colleagues. Allison Janney shared her friend's sentiment by writing, "Mindy!!! Yes, F--K CANCER!!! Sending you love and plenty of healing energy!! I love you." Josh Lucas wrote, "You always kick ass, Mindy! Much love to you…" Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell penned, "You got this girl!"

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Source: Instagram / @mindycohn

Mindy has beat cancer once before.

This isn't Mindy's first time battling cancer, as the actor was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. After a five-year-long fight, she was declared cancer-free in 2017. Since then, Mindy has founded the weSpark cancer support center — an organization that provides free support for cancer patients and their loved ones.

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Just like this time, Mindy kept her cancer a secret for a while the first time around. It seems she prefers to handle her battles in private and then inform the public when she's through the worst of it. Fair enough, after all, she doesn't owe us any explanations! When she did open up about the treatments she'd gone through, including a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation, Mindy referred to them as a "siege."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @mindycohn

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Upon describing how she felt at the time, Mindy revealed to People, "I’ve always been an optimist, but the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it."

The public is in Mindy's corner.