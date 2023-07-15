Home > Gaming > Minecraft This 'Minecraft' Player Gave Us a Front-Row Seat to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Though you may not be able to attend the Eras Tour in person, you can attend it in 'Minecraft' thanks to a very imaginative gamer. Details ahead. By Sara Belcher Jul. 15 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET Source: @kingdomsofaltera on TikTok

Anyone who participated in the great war that was trying to obtain tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour knows just how difficult is was to fight the Ticketmaster queues and fluctuating prices to secure seats to the sold-out tour. Though there are livestreams and plenty of recreations of iconic moments on TikTok, there is nothing like being at the concert in person.

That said, there's also nothing like seeing the Eras Tour live in Minecraft. Though many Swifties were left without tickets to attend Taylor's show (or the lack of funds to purchase what tickets are being resold), TikTok user @kingdomsofaltera recreated the signature stadium from the Eras Tour in their world. Taylor herself may not be giving a performance, but for some, it's a fun way to enjoy the show.

'Minecraft' creator Kingdoms of Altera shared the build on TikTok.

Though Kingdoms of Altera usually posts builds of their custom medieval world, they've recently been posting videos of the recreated Eras Tour stadium.

The most viral video from this build recreates Taylor's high note during "Don't Blame Me". "Oh lord save me, my drug is my baby, I'll be using for the rest of my life," the lyrics sing before lights lining the stadium shoot into the sky.

Since the stadium is recreated in Minecraft, the player has been giving viewers different angles of the show, so some can see what the view from their seats will be like. The player has placed the stadium in the middle of Rivercourt, a portion of their medieval world.

"I THOUGHT THIS WAS REAL," one TikToker commented in awe of the build. "I didn't realize this was Minecraft until I watched it a few times," another wrote.

The most viral video of the build, which features a view from the nosebleeds of the high note in "Don't Blame Me" has more than 2.7 million likes and 14.9 million views at time of writing.

These videos even include the countdown clock that happens just before Taylor herself walks out on stage, with Lady Gaga's "Applause" playing in the background as we zoom in on the countdown.

The creator then followed the viral video up with shots from other locations around the stadium, including floor seating, lower bowl, and even a recreation of the "Fearless" portion of the show.

"Omg this is literally what my view was at the Tampa show," someone commented, while another person said "Can we buy tickets to this for less than $1,000?"

