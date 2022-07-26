Minhi of 'Blown Away' Season 3 Shares Her Experience as a "Young Widow" Online

Season 3 of the Netflix competition series Blown Away is here, featuring 10 master glass blowers fighting the flames for the chance at a prize package worth $60k and an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

In Season 3, we meet Minhi Su England. She's a glass blower from Seattle who's open about the fact that both she and her late husband were passionate about glass. What is there to know about him and their relationship?