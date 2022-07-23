Season 3 of 'Blown Away' Platforms the Work of 10 Contestants — Where Was It Filmed?
Starring 10 immensely ambitious glassblowers, Season 3 of Blown Away celebrates the incredible technical and design skills required to make it big in the highly competitive industry. Hosted by Nick Uhas (of Smosh Lab and Big Brother: USA fame), the popular reality TV show takes viewers behind the scenes to show how the most spectacular glass creations are made. Where was Season 3 of Blown Away filmed?
Here are the locations where Season 3 of 'Blown Away' was filmed.
Comprising ten episodes, Season 3 of Blown Away puts John Moran, Brenna Baker, John Sharvin, and a range of other equally talented artists to the test. As to the prize? The winner of the show receives $60,000 and a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y. Just like the previous seasons, the next batch of episodes requires contestants to push themselves beyond their creative limits and come up with truly unique designs that are bound to leave the judges and the viewers awe-struck.
Produced by Marblemedia, a Canadian production company, Blown Away first premiered on the Canadian channel Makeful before arriving on Netflix on July 12, 2019.
Previous seasons of the show were filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in what Nick has dubbed as North America's Largest Hot Shop. The warehouse he was referring to is located on Imperial Street, near Sherman Avenue. Production details for Season 3 are yet to be made publicly available.
Katherine Gray has returned as the chief judge for Season 3 of 'Blown Away.' What about the guest judges?
Katherine Gray attended the Ontario College of Art and the Rhode Island School of Design before becoming a glass artist and university professor. She serves as the chair of the department of art and design at the California State University in San Bernardino, Calif. Over the past few years, Katherine has become an integral figure of Blown Away. Those who wish to turn their time on Blown Away into a real success must first earn high praise from her.
But winning Katherine over is only one part of the struggle. The contestants will have to impress a group of guest judges, including Deborah Czeresko, the winner of Season 1 of Blown Away, Chris Clarke, the director of operations at the Pittsburgh Glass Center, and Dr. Marianne Mader, the space scientist who has worked for the Canadian Space Agency and NASA.
Who won Season 3 of 'Blown Away?'
John Moran, the contestant who describes himself as a "politically and socially engaged glass sculptor, mixed media artist, and all around nice guy" on Instagram, was crowned as the winner in the Season 3 finale of Blown Away following a heated battle with Minhi Su. For his tour de force, John dreamed up a lost bunny laying alongside a patch of grass. The delicate piece greatly impressed the judges, allowing John to cement his place as the winner of the competition.
Season 3 of Blown Away is available on Netflix now.