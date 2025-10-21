Distractify
Does Supermodel Miranda Kerr Have Any Kids? Inside the Former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Family Life

Find out Miranda Kerr she has kids and the status of her love life following her divorce from Orlando Bloom.

Oct. 21 2025

Does Supermodel Miranda Kerr Have Any Kids? Inside the Details
After gracing some of the biggest runways in the world of fashion and navigating the beginning and end of a high-profile relationship, supermodel Miranda Kerr chose to step back from the spotlight and concentrate on her family.

You may know all about Miranda’s impressive modeling resume, but what about her life off the runway? Find out if she has kids and the status of her love life following her divorce from Orlando Bloom.

Miranda Kerr
Does Miranda Kerr have any kids?

Yes, Miranda is a mother of four. Her first child, son Flynn, was born in 2011 during her marriage to Orlando Bloom. Following the former couple’s divorce in 2013, Miranda married Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel in 2017 and the pair have since welcomed three more children.

In 2018 and 2019, Miranda and Evan welcomed sons Hart and Myles, which were followed by the birth of the couple’s youngest son, Pierre, in 2024, per People.

Miranda Kerr
Ahead of the birth of Pierre, Miranda spoke with Vogue Australia about expanding her family. “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys. I feel like I’m open, so we’ll see what God decides,” she told the outlet in August 2022.

She also offered insight into her co-parenting relationship with Orlando and then-fianceé Katy Perry.

“Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about,” Miranda said at the time. “From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby.”

Miranda and her husband shared a parenting tip they utilize with their children when it comes to screen time usage.

While appearing on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show, the Australian supermodel shared the rules of screen time for their sons. "My husband is very anti-screens for the young ones because that's the way he was raised,” Miranda said, per E! News.

However, she admitted that she is a bit more lenient when it comes to her sons and their devices.

Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr
“I’ve said to him, ‘Look, something that feels good to me is maybe on the weekend or a special occasion, curling up with the kids, [the] 6 and 7-year-old and the teenager if he wants to join in, and snuggling up and watching a movie,” she shared. “And he's like, ‘OK, but not every weekend.’”

Miranda echoed the screen time sentiments for her family in an interview with People in September 2025.

"As a mom, I'm very mindful of how our children interact with technology, from setting healthy screen time habits to also embracing the ways tech can be a powerful tool for learning and connection," she told the outlet of setting healthy boundaries for her four children.

