Supermodel Karlie Kloss Is the Mother to Some Adorable Kids Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were married in October 2018, after the couple initially began dating back in 2012. By Danielle Jennings Published April 24 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has spent several years conquering catwalks within the fashion world, but since marrying husband Joshua Kushner, she has placed a considerable focus on being a wife and a mother.

Karlie and Joshua were married in October 2018, after the couple initially began dating back in 2012. Before they officially became husband and wife, Karlie converted to Joshua’s religion of Judaism.

How many children does Karlie Kloss have?

Karlie has two children, 4-year-old Levi and 20-month-old Elijah, and is currently pregnant with her third. In a March 2025 Instagram post, she announced the news by sharing a photo of her baby bump. “Three’s a party,” she captioned the post. In an exclusive statement to Vogue after breaking her pregnancy news, Karlie told the outlet, “Family is everything to me. Josh and I are incredibly grateful for this blessing.”

What has Karlie said about motherhood?

Speaking with The Zoe Report in February 2024, Karlie got candid about her pregnancy and motherhood journey. “During pregnancy, a woman’s body goes through a transformation truly like no other,” she told the outlet. “You spend double the amount of energy. Your ligaments are stretched and your ribcage actually expands 2 to 3 inches — that also takes time to go back, let me tell you.”

“Your heart pumps 50 percent more blood and 10 percent faster. For me, really understanding how much your body is working and growing and changing actually helps me have more compassion for myself and more respect for my body — especially in the recovery of it,” she said.

Karlie continued, adding how she has changed personally. “For me, becoming a parent has opened my heart, my life, and my understanding of and deep empathy for our collective human experience in more ways than I could’ve imagined,” she said.

“All the cliches turn out to be true. It’s so hysterical, you’re like, ‘What are all these crazy people talking about?’ It sounds like a cult, but it’s the greatest club that you never knew you were missing out on until you’re in it. I’m finding my way, growing into myself in this chapter of my life,” Karlie added.

What is Karlie’s relationship with sister-in-law Ivanka Trump?

Reports of a family feud between Karlie and Ivanka began to swirl shortly after she and Joshua began dating, specifically when Karlie revealed that she didn’t vote for Trump in the 2016 or 2020 presidential elections.

The rumors further intensified when Ivanka and Jared were not in attendance at Karlie and Joshua’s wedding, although they were seen at an event prior to the actual wedding ceremony. Additionally, rumors continued into 2024 when Ivanka and Karlie were not seen photographed at a wedding they attended together in India, according to The Independent.