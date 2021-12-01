Miss Excel Has Turned Her Popular TikTok Account Into a Profitable Business

Miss Excel Has Turned Her Popular TikTok Account Into a Profitable BusinessBy Joseph Allen
Dec. 1 2021, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
If you have a special skill, social media may offer a unique way to leverage it. Some people use their accounts on platforms like TikTok's primarily for the purposes of entertaining, but others use the platform to offer helpful tips and tricks for navigating everything from relationships to popular software. One such TikTok user goes by Miss Excel, and she's managed to transform her account into a profitable business.
Who is Miss Excel on TikTok?
Miss Excel's real name is Kat Norton, and she's known largely thanks to her TikTok account, which has more than 600,000 followers and 1.4 million likes. Most of Kat's videos are devoted to teaching her followers how to use programs like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets in a way that doesn't feel like homework. She sets her videos to catchy songs and also incorporates real-world examples to make her tips more relatable.
Some of Kat's videos have gone viral, and she's proven that teaching about what may be perceived as boring topics can be enjoyable if you know how to package them in the right way. In fact, Kat's videos are only the beginning of her new teaching empire, as she's also started selling courses that have managed to turn quite a profit in an impressively short span.
Kat now earns six figures on some days.
Thanks to her courses, Kat has managed to generate a pretty substantial income, and she's also spun off into videos that focus on other popular office programs. In an interview with The Verge, Kat explained that she had managed to scale her business all the way up to six figures in just six months.
“I actually just had my first six-figure day a few weeks ago, which I was super excited about. It’s been just the most incredible, fun journey building this business,” Kat said during the interview.
What's more, Kat has built this business almost entirely on her own. She uses a virtual assistant for help with graphic design, but otherwise, she's a total one-woman show.
Miss Excel just uses social media to market her products.
Although there are a wide variety of ways to make money off of a strong social media presence, Kat actually uses her social products primarily as a way to promote other videos that she sells as part of her courses.
Although Kat has already had enormous success, she's only been doing this for roughly a year and a half. She created Miss Excel in June of 2020 and went from there.
Kat knew she was going to be a big deal.
As she began to develop Miss Excel, Kat knew it was going to change her life. Before she'd even developed the character, she turned to her mother and said “Mom, I’m going to be rich and famous soon so I need you to prepare your nervous system for that.”
Plenty of people may tell themselves that, but Kat went out and made it happen, and now she's sometimes making six figures in a single day.