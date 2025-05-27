'Duck Dynasty' Fans Are Wondering About Miss Kay Robertson's Health Following Her Husband's Death Miss Kay suffered from a fall and spent time in the hospital. By Niko Mann Published May 27 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @officialmisskayrobertson

Fans of Duck Dynasty are concerned about Miss Kay Robertson's health following the death of her husband, Phil Robertson. Phil died on May 25 at the age of 79 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Miss Kay and Phil Robertson starred on the A&E reality show about his family and company, Duck Commander, in West Monroe, La. Phil sold duck calls and hunting videos from his vehicle before Duck Dynasty became a household name in 2012, per the Shreveport Times.

Source: Instagram / @officialphilrobertson

How is Miss Kay Robertson's health?

According to Us Weekly, Miss Kay is also showing signs of Alzheimer's disease. The couple's son, Willie, told the outlet that Miss Kay still has "good days." "Mom has shown the same type of symptoms of Alzheimer’s or dementia," he said. "It’s just part of life — and mom has her good days.”

Miss Kay is also recovering from an injury after a recent fall where she cut herself. She spent 11 days in the hospital after the cut became infected. "We were kind of dealing with the fact that maybe this is it," he said but added his mother was "doing better" now.

Willie is starring in a reboot of the reality show called Duck Dynasty: The Revival, and Miss Kay appeared in a cameo on the series. However, the reality star noted that his mother wouldn't be doing many more cameos. “She’s probably not going to be able to do that in the future,” he said. “She also has more health problems as well. But we’re there.”

Miss Kay's husband Phil died in May 2025.

Jase Robertson announced his father's death on X on May 25. "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"

My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus — Jase Robertson (@JaseDuckman) May 26, 2025

Willie's wife, Korie Robertson, also shared the sad news of Phil's death on Instagram. "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'You do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen to the Good News of Jesus," she continued. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

