Source: moving picture institute

'Miss Virginia' Is Based on Virginia Walden Ford's Inspiring True Story

Orange Is the New Black's Emmy Award-winning star Uzo Aduba is back on Netflix, thanks to Miss Virginia, a movie arriving to the streaming platform on Feb. 16.

The film, whose tagline is "Be brave, Be heard, Believe," tells the real-life story of a struggling single mom in a rough neighborhood in Washington, DC. Unwilling to see her 15-year-old son "drop out and deal drugs, she places him in a private school," reads the movie's official description.