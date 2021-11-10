Missy's Transformation in 'Big Mouth' Is About More Than Just Style

There were some behind-the-scenes changes that informed Missy's transformation as well. Actress Jenny Slate had voiced Missy for the first three seasons of Big Mouth, as well as for most of Season 4. In June 2020, Jenny decided to step down from voicing Missy so the nerdy girl could be voiced by a Black actress instead. Ayo Edebiri, also a writer for Big Mouth before she took over the role of Missy, started playing the character in Season 4, Episode 9 and continued in the role for Big Mouth Season 5.