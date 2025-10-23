Misty Copeland on Becoming a Mom Later in Life — "When It Was Supposed to Happen" “My husband is incredible and he's an amazing dad.” By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 23 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Misty Copeland’s rise to principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre was historic. For years, her life revolved around perfection, discipline, and breaking barriers in a space that rarely made room for women who looked like her. Unfortunately, that kind of focus doesn’t leave much space for anything else. So, when conversations around children and motherhood come up, it’s no surprise Misty Copeland has a unique perspective.

Becoming a mom later in life wasn’t an accident — it was a decision shaped by the intense demands of her career and the sacrifices it took to make history. As she balances being a mother and an artist, Misty often speaks openly about how the two roles intersect — and what they’ve taught her about herself.

Misty Copeland’s thoughts on motherhood and children reflect the pressure women face in elite careers.

In a 2022 interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Misty reflected on the timing of becoming a parent. She and her husband, attorney Olu Evans, quietly welcomed their son Jackson in April 2022. They did not announce the birth of their son until July 2022.

When asked if waiting to have children was a conscious decision, she answered, “I feel this [was] when it was supposed to happen.” Misty explained that her life and especially her career would have turned out very differently if she had started a family sooner. “If I were to have had a child when I was a soloist at ABT, I don’t think I would’ve become a principal dancer — which is terrible to think about,” she explained during the interview.

Unfortunately, according to Misty, there is a double standard in the world of professional dance. Turns out, dancers who become mothers can be seen as less serious about their work. She added that it didn’t seem to matter that the life experience of having children could deepen the artistry of the dancer. “You learn so much by living your life, and you become a better artist by having all these experiences,” she explained.

Pregnancy shifted Misty's relationship with her body.

In February 2023, per People Magazine, Misty shared a rare look into her postpartum experience with a vulnerable Instagram post. Alongside a carousel of ballet studio photos, she reflected on how pregnancy and birth transformed not just her body — but her perspective.

“Throughout [her] ballet career, I've had stress fractures to my back, six stress fractures to [her] tibia, and numerous ankle sprains,” she penned. “But being pregnant and giving birth has given [her] a whole new found respect for it.” Instead of pushing to return to her pre-baby body, Misty said she’s embracing the changes. “Pregnancy, birth, and time itself have changed my body in ways I never expected, but instead of chasing what was, I'm learning to embrace what is.”

Misty prefers to keep her personal life private and separate from the spotlight on her career.

Misty and Olu married in 2016, but she’s rarely shared details of their relationship in public. The same goes for her son Jackson. “Definitely with my son, I wouldn't have him probably be on camera for anything,” she told People Magazine. “But when it comes to my career and what I'm doing, I'm really open.”

Even so, there are moments when the joy breaks through. At an event honoring music executive Jerry Moss, Misty admitted the event was difficult for her because he was the longest she had been away from her son since he was born. While it was a very simple declaration, it was exceptionally rare that she spoke so openly about her child.

Misty Copeland brings her husband Olu Evans and son Jackson, 2, to the Children's Museum of Manhattan in New York City pic.twitter.com/Nr1lOMDZxT — Dark World (@Dark_world369) January 28, 2025

She’s also shared how support at home helps her juggle so much. “My husband is incredible and he's an amazing dad,” she said. “He's been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things.”