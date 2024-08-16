Coach Glo Hampton's Daughter, Kaeli Ware, Is a Choreographer on 'Dance Moms: A New Era'

Article continues below advertisement

Glo signed on as the "next Abby Lee Miller" after appearing on the Lifetime series with her daughter, Kaeli Ware. On the show, Glo's daughter was a promising ballet dancer who Abby selected to replace some of her existing dancers due to her friction with their moms. Since then, Kaeli has taken the skills she learned from her mom and Abby to create a lane for herself in the ultra-tough dance industry. Keep reading to see what Kaeli is up to now.

Where is Kaeli Ware from 'Dance Moms' now?

Kaeli and Glo appeared on Dance Moms during Seasons 3 and 4. While their time on the show was short, they continued building her brand as a professional ballet dancer. She was taught by several dancers in the industry, including Misty Copeland. In 2022, Glo shared photos of Misty coaching her daughter over the years and wrote in the post's caption that she was "grateful" for Misty's "support of my girl and helping pave the way for so many like her."

Today, Kaeli is still involved in dance and, in 2022, joined Ballet West, a dance studio in Salt Lake City, Utah. While the studio doesn't list her as one of its dancers, Kaeli shared an Instagram post of her costumes from various shows during the company's season, including The Nutcracker. However, she revealed on Instagram in July 2024 that she needed to temporarily put her dancing shoes away to focus on her health after getting a risky surgery.

Kaeli told her supporters she had surgery to fix a fracture she had been struggling with "on and off" since she was 14. She said the surgery could affect her ballet career, as it was a "very serious and risky surgery for a dancer."

Kaeli also said she hadn't danced in four months and had to take a season off, making it the "the longest i’ve gone without dancing since i was 18 months old," though she said she "can’t wait to come back stronger than ever."

Kaeli works at her mom's studio as a choreographer.

Before Kaeli had to stop dancing to heal her foot, she also taught dancers alongside her mom. The mother-daughter duo are coaches at Glo's studio, Studio Bleu, where she teaches ballet and jazz. Her Instagram shows she started being an official coach in July 2024.

"Kaeli learned from the best and is ready to share all her expertise with you!" the studio's team wrote. "We get to have her here with us for the whole summer and could not be more excited! From classical ballet and lyrical to jazz and contemporary, Kaeli does it all!! Stay tuned for her teaching schedule."

When she's not working with her mom, the dancer also posts her choreography on her dancing Instagram, @kaeliwarechoreo, and her YouTube channel. Her YouTube channel includes vlogs from her dancing gigs and highlights from her shows.