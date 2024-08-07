Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 'Dance Moms: A New Era's' Glo Hampton Is Married to Her Craft, but Does She Have a Spouse? Coach Glo raised her daughter, dancer Kaeli Ware, as a single mom. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 7 2024, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

To some, Abby Lee Miller will always be the mother of Dance Moms, and anyone else who comes before her, in the words of Nicki Minaj, is her son. Still, there's a new coach ready to make her team glow brighter than anything fans have seen in the past. Coach Gloria "Glo" Hampton is a former Dance Moms star filling Abby's shoes in Dance Moms: A New Era. On the Hulu reboot, Glo is determined to make her team great while boosting their self-esteem rather than tearing it down, though she has her moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Like her predecessor Abby, Glo undoubtedly uses tough love on her students, but it's because she knows they have what it takes. And she should know, since she raised her daughter, Kaeli Ware, to be a professional ballerina and choreographer. Glo shared on the show that she helped her daughter achieve her dreams as a single mom. However, much like a dance number, life can change midway through. So, is the Dance Moms star married now? Here's what to know!

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Dance Moms: A New Era' star Glo Hampton married?

Glo may have her tough moments, but she has even more sweet ones on Dance Moms: A New Era. She fiercely supports her girls and will call out any mom in her studio who doesn't prioritize their girls. Additionally, Glo opened up about her personal life on the show, though not much has reportedly changed in the love department. Glo appears to be single and unmarried at the moment. One clue she doesn't have a spouse is her Instagram handle, @missglodance, which she used instead of Mrs. or Ms. If that wasn't obvious, we don't know what is.

In addition to being legally single, the choreographer doesn't seem to be dating anyone, either. The only man keeping the dance coach seemingly lets grace Instagram timeline is her ex and daughter's father, Wil Ware.

Article continues below advertisement

Glo Hampton revealed a heartbreaking detail about one of her kids on 'Dance Moms: A New Era.'

While Glo and Wil broke up before or after their daughter Kaeli was born, the exes appear to have co-parenting down pat, even now that Kaeli is grown. On June 9, 2024, Glo posted several snaps of her, Wil, and Kaeli celebrating Kaeli's 24th birthday and enjoyed their time together.

Article continues below advertisement

"Spent the day making memories (grateful she still wants to hang with the old folks)," Glo captioned the post, adding, "While we have a tough year ahead with Kaeli’s foot surgery and lengthy recovery, we get a little extra time for these memories. Now she’s out with the young’ns who can hang.Happy birthday to my beautiful girl! I love you to the moon and back.

Article continues below advertisement

Glo has also shared photos of the trio over the years as Kaeli has gotten older. Kaeli is Glo's only living child, though she shared on the second episode of Dance Moms: A New Era that she had another child a year and a half before she became pregnant. While preparing her students for a dance where one of them acted as a medium — a person who connects with the dead — Glo revealed her son died of a stillbirth.