Glo Hampton Opens Up About Her Daughter and the Loss of Her Son on 'Dance Moms: A New Era' Coach Glo's daughter is a professional dancer. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 7 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kaeliashtonware

Maybe she would rather you not call her the new Abby Lee Miller, but there's no denying how similar Gloria "Glo" Hampton's teaching style is to her former friend. She even has her own Hulu reality show, Dance Moms: A New Era, to show for it. But outside of the show and in real life, who is Coach Glo Hampton's daughter? She speaks highly of her.

You might even say that Glo's daughter is her inspiration and the reason she pushes her girls to do so much on the team on Dance Moms: A New Era. That doesn't mean all of Glo's coaching is well-received, however, and the mothers would be the first to lash out on Glo. There's still no denying how much success her daughter has found as a dancer, and you have to wonder if that's a testament to Glo's expertise as a dance instructor.

Who is Coach Glo Hampton's daughter on 'Dance Moms: A New Era'?

Glo's daughter is Kaeli Ware, who appeared in several episodes of the original Dance Moms show alongside Glo. When she was on Dance Moms, Kaeli was still a kid and she had been dancing since before she was two. Now she's all grown up and she has managed to make a living out of being a dancer. In ballet, to be exact.

In 2022, Kaeli became a dancer for Ballet West, an American ballet company in Utah. But her profile has since been removed from the website. In March 2024, however, Kaeli shared an Instagram post with images from her productions with Ballet West from recent weeks, so it looks like she is still in the program in some capacity.

Kaeli also has a YouTube channel where she shares videos of performances using her choreography. Like mother, like daughter, right? While Kaeli is an inspiration for the younger girls who work with Glo, Kaeli did have to take an extended break from dancing and will still be on a break for the foreseeable future.

In July 2024, Kaeli had surgery for a foot injury that had been an issue on and off since she was 14 years old. She shared in an Instagram post that she has a ligament in her foot that was "constantly pulling part of [her] bone away and detaching it from itself." After surgery, she learned that until her foot heals completely, she won't even know how much mobility she has.

"I haven’t danced in four months, and have to take this next season off, making it the longest I’ve gone without dancing since I was 18 months old," Kaeli wrote on Instagram. "I think this is going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through, but I know that my chances of success are 100 percent greater than they would be if I didn’t get the surgery. I can’t wait to come back stronger than ever."

What happened to Coach Glo's son?

During the second episode of Dance Moms: A New Era, Glo explains to the girls that a routine centered around medium-ship, or contact with the dead, is important to her. This is because, she shares, she lost her son when he was stillborn not long before she got pregnant with Kaeli.

