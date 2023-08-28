Home > Entertainment Former 'Hannah Montana' Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Theft Following news that former 'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso was arrested for public intoxication and theft, many wanted to know where he is now. By Joseph Allen Aug. 28 2023, Published 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Former Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso was arrested for public intoxication and theft.

The actor allegedly entered the hotel, took a bag of chips without paying for them, and appeared to be drunk at a hotel.

Mitchel was also arrested for a drunk driving incident in 2011 after speeding.

Since Hannah Montana ended, Mitchel has worked as a voice actor on Phineas & Ferb and had some other acting roles. While many people remember Mitchel Musso's stint as one of the main supporting characters on Hannah Montana, few people have kept up with what the actor has done since leaving the show. Mitchel played Oliver Oaken on the show, but in more recent years, he has largely faded from the public eye.

On Aug. 26, 2023, news broke that Mitchel had been arrested for public intoxication and theft. The news of his arrest led many to wonder what the actor has been doing in the years since Hannah Montana went off the air, as well as how he wound up getting arrested.

Where is Mitchel Musso now?

Since Hannah Montana ended, Mitchel has worked as a voice actor on Phineas & Ferb and had some other acting roles, primarily in Disney and Disney adjacent projects. From 2010 to 2012, he starred on Pair of Kings, another Disney Channel series that never received the same level of widespread attention as Hannah Montana. Mitchel doesn't post on Instagram frequently, so what he has been up to in more recent years remains a mystery.

Source: Getty Images

How did Mitchel Musso get arrested?

Mitchel was arrested following an incident on Aug. 26, 2023, in Rockwall, Texas. A disturbance was reported at a hotel in the area, where the actor allegedly entered the hotel, took a bag of chips without paying for them, and appeared to be drunk. When Mitchel was asked to pay for the chips, he reportedly became hostile and verbally abusive.

Mitchel was tracked down by police outside of the hotel, where he displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested on counts of public intoxication and theft under $100. He was transported to the Rockwall Detention Center and spent one night in jail. He was released on a $1,000 bond on Aug. 27. Given the relatively minor nature of the charges, it seems unlikely that he will face any serious jail time in the case.

What is Mitchel Musso's net worth?

Although he hasn't worked as much or as frequently in recent years, Mitchel's frequent collaborations with Disney have kept him fairly well compensated since he was just a teenager. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his reported net worth in 2023 is $3 million, which is certainly not an earth-shattering amount, but can be explained by the money he made from Hannah Montana and Phineas & Ferb, as well as the other, smaller projects that he's worked on.

Mitchel Musso Actor Net worth: $3 Million Mitchel Musso is an actor best known for his role as Oliver Oaken on Hannah Montana. He has also worked on other Disney properties including Phineas & Ferb and Pair of Kings. He has also released music. Birthdate: July 9, 1991 Birthplace: Garland, Texas Birth name: Mitchel Tate Musso Father: Katherine Musso Mother: Samuel Musso