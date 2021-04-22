The Miz and Maryse Share Two Beautiful Daughters, Monroe Sky and Madison Jade

Season 1 of Miz & Mrs. captured the busy period leading up to the arrival of their first kid, Monroe Sky, while Season 2 revolved around the birth of Madison Jade. And, as a recent episode revealed, a third baby might be on the way. So, what's going on? Is Maryse expecting?

One of the most popular Total Divas spinoffs out there, Miz & Mrs. follows pro wrestlers Michael Gregory Mizanin (aka The Miz ) and his wife of seven years, Maryse , as they tackle the challenges of raising two kids.

The Miz and Maryse share two beautiful kids.

Mike and Maryse got married on Feb. 20, 2014, at a dreamy wedding ceremony held at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort located in the Bahamas. They announced the arrival of their first baby girl in September 2017 at a WWE Raw event. Monroe was born on March 27, 2018. She was followed by Madison less than two years later, on Sept. 20, 2018. And, as a new episode of Miz & Mrs. hints, a third baby might be on the way. So, what's next?

"I'm late. I feel like there's something going on. I don't know if I'm pregnant, but I'm a little nervous," Maryse explained in a recent episode of Miz & Mrs. She and Mike have previously talked about the joys of raising two girls, stating that their lives have turned upside down since the arrival of the kids. As they also mentioned in Season 2 of Miz & Mrs., they were prepared to keep on trying until they welcomed a boy. So, has the time come?

"I feel like I'm done having kids. But I think Maryse wants it. She has always talked about having a big family. If she wants a big family, whatever makes her happy," Mike explained in a teaser. "I'm so done. I just don't know how to tell my husband," Maryse admitted in a confessional.

In Episode 16 of Miz & Mrs., the stars discovered that it was a mere pregnancy scare. As they both admitted in the same episode, they were content with where they are as a married couple, with neither of them feeling an immediate need to further expand the family.