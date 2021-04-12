'Miz & Mrs' Is a Testament to the Miz's Happy Marriage

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Miz and his wife have net worths of $14 million each. It's not clear if this is meant to reflect their combined worth or if they are each worth that individually, totaling $28 million together. Whatever the case may be, their net worth is clearly impressive. And as they continue to stay relevant in various forms of media, that number may even rise.

In addition to wrestling for the WWE, The Miz has hosted a variety of other shows over the years. He has also appeared in different TV shows like Supernatural and Psych.

Maryse got her start as a WWE Diva, and went on to model, appear in TV movies like Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, and work in real estate as well. And, of course, the pair make money from their reality show.