The Miz's Vasectomy Party Is One of the Best Reality TV Show Bits in a Long Time

Everyone loves a good roast. There's something undeniably wholesome about them, even if the entire point of a roast is to be as savage as possible to whoever has the (mis)fortune of being in the hot seat. Usually, when we think of these brutal comedic festivities, we usually think of an evening of alcohol, tuxes, and Jeff Ross consistently being the funniest person in the room.

But I think the way that Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and his friends and family utilized a roast to commemorate his vasectomy is one of the more personable and hilarious ways the medium's been used. It's also probably the first time a gathering of loved ones decided to put together a memorial service of sorts for someone's ability to procreate before their vas deferens was sliced.

We were offered an exclusive sneak peek of The Miz's Vasectomy roast from the Season 2 finale of Miz & Mrs, which airs on Monday, May 17 at 11 p.m. EST right after Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. And we've got the clip for your viewing pleasure right here.

In the video, everyone gets in on the action at The Miz's expense, from his dad to fellow WWE superstars Dolph Ziggler and John Morrison. Heck, even his mom can't stop laughing at the barbs being dished out to her son. Like any good roastee, The Miz takes it all in stride.

Probably one of the best ribs occurred in the on-camera interviews, however, when Mike and Maryse are speaking about his vasectomy procedure and she quips that she's always had ownership of his "balls." She then proceeds to show where she keeps them by holding up her purse and then posing for the viewers at home.

According to 411 Mania, Miz & Mrs has been a huge success, pulling in more than 700,000 live viewers per episode. While there hasn't been any word on the direction the show will take following the "Mizectomy" finale or if more episodes will come, it's hard to imagine that USA wouldn't want more of Miz & Mrs.

Not only do fans seem to be enjoying the show, but the WWE has been pulling in huge numbers for the network. There's also the fact The Miz was able to become WWE champion after besting Drew McIntyre.

So don't be surprised if you see more of the reality show announced in the near future. After being a stalwart talent in the company for years, The Miz has only managed to become increasingly popular and both he and his wife Maryse's careers have benefited as a result.