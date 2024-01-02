Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL Announces Split From Long-Term Girlfriend Tiana Tracy MoistCr1TiKaL opened up about his dating life and introduced the world to his now ex-girlfriend Tiana Tracy. Let's get to know her better. By Alex West Jan. 2 2024, Published 8:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/tianatracy

The Gist: MoistCr1TiKaL was dating Tiana Tracy.

They met in 2016 during college.

She is a veterinarian and an animal lover.

Charlie White Jr. goes by many names, including Cr1TiKaL, MoistCr1TiKaL, or penguinz0. He's known for his influential YouTube channel and Twitch streaming. The star's commentary videos are considered to be among the best and fans are captivated by his gaming.

As part of his online celebrity status, Charlie is used to fans prying a bit into his personal life. When it comes to dating, MoistCr1TiKaL isn't too private. Let's meet his now ex-girlfriend.

Is MoistCr1TiKaL dating anyone?

In December 2023, Charlie confessed online that he split from his girlfriend Tiana Tracy. He wrote, "A few months ago, we mutually agreed to break up. While we both still have a lot of love for each other, this is just the end of our adventure together."

Charlie had been dating Tiana since 2016 when they met in college. The long-term pair started their relationship long distance and later closed the gap.

In fact, the couple even had three pets together: Tetya, Cayda, and Io. Cr1TiKaL's content creation launched Tracy into the spotlight, too. While her life doesn't revolve around her influencer status, she doesn't shy away from her followers as she continues to issue updates on her life.

Who is MoistCr1TiKaL's ex-girlfriend, Tiana Tracy?

Tiana is a 25-year-old veterinarian from the U.S. She shares a glimpse of her life online, including a bit of her amateur photography skills. Tiana, as an animal lover, runs an Instagram for her pets that has surpassed 100K followers.

She's relatively private about her family, but revealed that she does have a sister named Whitney. Plus, she appears to be fairly close with her father who she wished a Happy Father's Day to online in 2017.

Tiana loves traveling, especially in nature, and she posts pictures of her travels online. In 2020, she celebrated her graduation from the University of Tampa after some time at Hillsborough Community College with a social media post.

"I hope you’re all ready for a few days of photo spam because I GRADUATED!" she wrote. "I officially have a degree of an AS in Veterinary Technology and cannot wait to see where this field takes me. I’m both nervous and excited to take the VTNE this fall to get my Vet Tech license, but with these girls (and Charlie of course) by my side I know I can do anything."

During her collegiate years, Tiana became a sister of Pi Beta Phi, an international women's fraternity more commonly known as a sorority. Pi Beta Phi has largely continued to be prestigious. It was the first sorority to be modeled after the men's style of fraternity. It is a part of the National Panhellenic Conference, even being a founding member.

Tiana briefly spent time as a princess impersonator where she dressed up as Cinderella for a kid's birthday party. "I got to be Cinderella on Sunday at a kids birthday party and honestly it was a lot of fun! The kids we're [sic] all so happy and it was adorable! This is one of the birthday girls. She's turning 3," she wrote on Instagram.