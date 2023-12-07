Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Mack From Airrack's Crew Is Starting His Own Legacy and Content Entering the YouTube game isn't easy, but Mack Hopkins has helped support Airrack's content over the years. Now, he's giving the platform a try too. By Alex West Dec. 6 2023, Published 10:49 p.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@MACK

The Gist: Mack started his own YouTube channel.

He has been working with Airrack less.

There's no official word on if he stepped away from Airrack.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the ranks of the great YouTuber content groups are names like Mr. Beast's Crew and Dream Team. Airrack's Crew is yet another example of a content creator who gained a platform before uplifting his friends and creating an entire business enterprise. Mack Hopkins was Airrack's editor, but fans are starting to wonder if he's still a part of the group.

Mack's involvement with Airrack's group put him close to top-level YouTubers and influenced his editing style over the years. As a result, Mack began growing and curating a strong audience of his own. So, what happened to Mack from Airrack? Keep reading to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Mack from Airrack?

When Mack decided to start his own channel, he was still active across social media. While he has some influence from his prior involvement with Airrack's crew, Mack took a distinctly different content style and separated himself from more gimmick content creators.

Article continues below advertisement

Mack is focused on creating content that's more artistic and focuses on storytelling and cinematography. He does create challenge-based content, like a video where he spent 100 hours controlled by artificial intelligence, but overall his focus is on emotionally-driven videos. While that video did incredibly well, it wasn't quite as fulfilling for Mack.

Mack also is committed to not putting too much emphasis on the YouTube algorithm. Many modern YouTubers become obsessed and fascinated with the analytics of their videos and are always working to reach the next target goal by studying the data.

Article continues below advertisement

Mack's content was such an immediate success that he gained the attention of YouTube star Mr. Beast. In October 2023, the pair collaborated on a challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Mack hasn't posted on his YouTube channel since May 2023, leaving fans worried about the status of his content. Even worse, his absence from Airrack's content has caused some concern. "Where have you been Mack? Haven't seen you in a while in Airrack's video. Is everything OK?" one fan wrote on Instagram.

Did Mack leave the Airrack's Crew?

Mack hasn't made any official statement regarding his status on Airrack's team. He did reduce his appearances in videos and shifted his focus to his own content. However, there has been nothing official to indicate that he's completely gone from the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Airrack is consistently posting on his own social media channels, including regular updates to his YouTube channel. As for who might have taken over Mack's editing duties, there hasn't been any official word yet.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan on Instagram pointed out that Airrack is connected with multiple editors. Some fans speculate that his recent distance from Airrack's content was only due to working with Mr. Beast recently and that he'll return to Airrack soon.

Airrack joined United Talent Agency.

As Airrack grew in popularity and he curated a stronger team, he also had to reevaluate his approach to management. In September 2023, he signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), specifically appointing Josh Mattingly as chief operating officer.