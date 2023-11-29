Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Fresh Quit YouTube and Started to Build His Own Business Empire Fresh became famous on YouTube for posting videos of himself playing video games before stopping all together. Why did he quit? Here's what we know. By Allison Hunt Nov. 28 2023, Published 10:39 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Fresh

The Gist: Harley Fresh, known on YouTube as Fresh, is a former YouTuber.

He was also famous on Twitch.

Fresh founded his own gaming company.

Article continues below advertisement

Few people discover what they are good at as a young child. OK yes, your mom may have said that she loved your stick drawing and that you're an amazing artist, but that doesn't mean you're the next Van Gough. But some people do go on to become Van Goughs or phenoms of their own niche.

Harley Fresh, most well known just by his last name, Fresh, was just that for video games. He streamed and recorded his gameplays on Twitch and YouTube wracking in millions upon millions of subscribers and views. That was until one day he just stopped. Why did Fresh quit YouTube? Here's what we could find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Fresh quit YouTube?

Fresh started posting videos of himself playing video games on YouTube in 2018 when he was only 16 years old. His channel grew quickly, with him gaining 7.74 million subscribers and the videos having millions upon millions of views and counting.

Fresh had been posting about a video everyday up until 2022, when he just quit without so much as a word to his loyal subscribers. Finally, seven months after stopping, Fresh made a YouTube video to explain where he had been.

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh explained that at the time of his disappearance, he had "a lot of things going on in the real world." Some of those "real world" things were focusing on his health and starting "a new life."

Fresh only posted four videos after that, before once again disappearing, but he was pretty busy in the interim. According to a video posted by @Riskhimself, Fresh got super into crypto, buying Bored Ape NFTs, among others.

Article continues below advertisement

YouTuber @Justicul also said that Fresh was focusing on making music. He DJ'd multiple events, even one for Coldplay. He also rented out studios to create his own stuff. But his biggest project was co-creating a game, "World Boss," with fellow gaming YouTuber LazarBeam.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did Fresh create his own video game, but made his own video game company. A trip over to his LinkedIn tells us that he owns Amino Gaming, but that isn't Fresh's only business venture. He is also a co-founder of a new betting platform, Shuffle, as well as a Partner at a VC fund, WWVentures.