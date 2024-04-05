Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Iowa Hawkeyes Guard Molly Davis Hasn't Been Cleared to Return to Play Yet "I don't know how effective she's going to be, but I just want her to have the right to be in an NCAA Tournament game for her fifth and final year." By Joseph Allen Apr. 5 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

So far, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes have done quite well for themselves in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The team has punched their ticket to the Final Four, and are just two games away from hoisting a trophy as the winners of the national title. As fans prepare for the team's Final Four game against UConn, some fans have questions about Molly Davis's injury status.

Molly has been out for the entirety of the NCAA tournament to date after suffering an injury during the team's final regular season game of the year against Ohio State. Here's what we know about whether Molly will be back in the tournament for one of the team's last two games.

Molly Davis she still hasn't been cleared to play since sustaining the injury.

Although Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder initially expressed optimism about Molly's chances of returning to the tournament, she hasn't been officially cleared to return yet.

A clip from the Hawkeyes' practice on April 4, 2024, before their game against UConn on April 5, has gained some traction because it shows Molly shooting around in the gym with a knee brace. While many were encouraged by this video, that optimism was tempered by a conversation that Lisa had with Molly that left her looking upset.

Molly hasn't officially been ruled out for the game against UConn, but Lisa didn't strike an optimistic tone when she was asked if Molly would see the court again. "I just hope for her sake that she can get into a game again," Lisa said on April 2. "I don't know how effective she's going to be, but I just want her to have the right to be in an NCAA Tournament game for her fifth and final year."

What happened to Molly Davis at Iowa?

Molly had started 27 of 30 games for the Hawkeyes prior to the injury, and was averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists on 53.9/40.7/85.7 shooting splits. She suffered a right knee injury that has kept her out of the lineup for nearly four weeks. Molly's replacement in the lineup, forward Sydney Affolter, has proven to be a key factor in the Hawkeyes' deep playoff run.

Caitlin Clark is the biggest factor in the team's success.

Both inside the Hawkeyes locker room and elsewhere, everyone seems to be aware of the basic fact that none of the Hawkeyes' success this season would be possible without Caitlin Clark, the team's undeniable star and one of the best college basketball players in history. Caitlin has already announced that she'll be leaving the Hawkeyes at the end of this season, and everyone on the team seems aware of the fact that this is the team's best chance to win the title.