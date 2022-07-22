Woman Calls Out Friend’s Mom for Leaving Her Stranded at Airport at 4 AM After Nightmare Trip
In the Islamic tradition, it's said that there are three experiences that show you the true character of an individual—going to war with them by your side, doing business with them, and traveling with them.
Hopefully, none of us will have to experience the first one, and if you've done the second and it hasn't turned out well, then we're sorry for that.
But the last one, traveling, is something that many of us have probably done with our friends in the form of road trips or hopping on a flight to a cool vacation destination.
For one Mumsnet user, @Lis1992, undoubtedly saw the true nature of her friend after their trip to an all-inclusive resort in Spain.
Now if you're like me and you absolutely hate vacations, but ultimately decide to go on one, you probably resolve to not be a sour puss and make sure that you're doing your darndest to have a good time with your friends. Unfortunately, the person that @Lis1992 went on this trip with wasn't like that at all.
She writes in her post: "Hi all. This is my first time posting so forgive me if it’s in the wrong place or I miss something! I’m just back from a vacation with a friend. We did 10 days at an all inclusive resort in Spain. For the entire trip (pretty much from the beginning) I got the vibe she didn’t want to be there."
"She complained about the sun, heat etc (it was Spain in July) and I understand that as it was hot of course. But she was annoyed when I wanted to enjoy some sun by the pool and read my books. So I offered to do stuff during the day and she’d snap and say no way how silly was that in the hottest part of the day etc."
She then began to delineate tons of other petty behaviors her traveling companion engaged in during their vacation, like not wanting to reciprocate putting on suncscreen: "I asked her to rub sun cream on my back as I’d done for her and she’d sigh and roll her eyes, etc that she had to go through the effort of moving to do so. In addition, she had insisted on sharing a room for costs. She said that she didn’t snore. The reality was she snores horribly loudly."
"She fell asleep instantly and snored with unbearable volume for the whole night. I was chronically sleep deprived and it was really frustrating after paying so much for the trip. She fell asleep instantly and snored with unbearable volume for the whole night. I was chronically sleep deprived and it was really frustrating after paying so much for the trip."
After enduring the woman's awful snoring and catching glimpses of the woman's texts to her mom that she was having an awful time and her generally not wanting to do anything while on vacation, they returned to the airport four hours later than they were supposed to: 4 am.
Even though she lived on the same route home as them, her friend's mom didn't offer her a ride back.
"She had a lift home from the airport from her mom. the flight was very late (landed at 4am after a long delay). I waited with her in the terminal so she wouldn’t be standing alone. When her mother arrived she barely acknowledged me- no asking did you have a good trip, how was the flight etc. Instead of offering a lift as I live along their route home, I was left head towards taxis. As a woman at 4am with the steps of airport inky blank in darkness and deserted. I’d know her mother quite well but she was horribly cold to me and said : ‘you take care now’ in such a dismissive tone as though as I was somehow in the wrong."
She didn't think that the treatment was fair at all, mainly because before the trip she purchased her friend a birthday gift (despite not getting one in return) and even gave her mother a bottle of wine prior to going on the Spanish Holiday. @Lis1992 also said she was more than willing to provide them with gas money but wasn't even given a chance.
She wanted to know if she was in the wrong for blocking them on WhatsApp and expecting a ride home. Many Mumsnet users couldn't even fathom abandoning a young woman at the airport at 4 am, let alone a friend of their daughter's, regardless of the poor time they may have had with one another on a vacation.
Others were just shocked that this woman would be friends with such callous and mean people in the first place and it seemed like they were two teenagers going on their first trip together and not grown women.
Others just think her friend was poisoning the well, so to speak, with her mom and had her convinced that OP was some kind of awful vacation monster.
Whatever the reason for her being abandoned at the airport, there were tons of people who didn't believe that she deserved that. What do you think? Could you leave someone like that to get a cab, even if you were hearing via second hand info that they were being awful on a vacation? Or is that sort of thing super uncool?