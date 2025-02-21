There Are Far Too Many Hip-Hop Songs That Insult Monica Lewinsky — She's Over That Sort of Thing Monica Lewinsky has been the butt of many rap lyrics, but she is reclaiming herself. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 21 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Juicy J; YouTube/EminemMusic; Instagram/@2chainz

When it comes to a hard rebrand, few have done it better than Monica Lewinsky. She gained notoriety in January 1998 when news broke of her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton. At the time she was a White House intern and later revealed that between November 1995 and March 1997, she had nine sexual encounters with the president, per USA Today. She was unfairly maligned for her involvement in the affair and was torn apart by the media.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Monica has become an advocate against online bullying. In 2019, she decided to take her story back by producing the Ryan Murphy-helmed Impeachment: American Crime Story. Two years later, she founded her own production company and is working on a series based on Amanda Knox's story. In February 2025, Monica launched her own podcast. Somewhere in the more than 25 years since her infamy began, Monica has been mentioned in several rap songs.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Monica Lewinsky shows up in a bunch of rap songs. Most of the references are insults.

In May 2018, Monica posted to X that she is the "chick from over 125 rap songs," which is an incredible brag. We obviously couldn't mention every single one of them, so we'll point out a few of the worst ones. Again, she really turned that frown upside down by boasting about it. As one can imagine, all of the lyrics about Monica are sexual in nature, some of which reference the infamous blue dress or fellatio.

In Kirko Bangz's "Top Floor," 2 Chainz says, "I'm on the top floor, presidential suite. Monica Lewinsky, presidential freak." As far as sassy mentions go, that one is pretty tame and almost respectful. We said almost. This next one is also not too bad because in it, Mac Miller is doing something nice for Monica. Granted, she did not ask for this mention so it's not great, but it's not the worst. "I just ate out Monica Lewinsky," Mac says in "Willie Dynamite." Is the bar too low here?

Article continues below advertisement

For the most part, we can trust Eminem, who called out Sean "Diddy" Combs's sexual assault allegations in his album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)". The 8 Mile star was a bit disappointing in "Rap God," when he said, "Made a living and killing off it. Ever since Bill Clinton was still in office, with Monica Lewinsky feeling on his n--sack." Surely he could have stopped at Bill, the man who benefitted from the imbalance of power.

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes a lyric is a real dud, and we don't necessarily mean it's inherently bad. It just doesn't make sense. Take Juicy J on Three-6 Mafia's "Squeeze It," for example. "Juicy J is pimpy, not always friendly," he raps. "I wanna get that chewing like from Monica Lewinsky." We would be remiss if we didn't mention that chewing on a penis during fellatio is typically the opposite of what someone wants. What was Juicy J going for?

What is Monica Lewinsky's podcast about?