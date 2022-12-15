'Love After Lockup's' New Couple Monique and Derek Have Not Yet Met in Person (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Although Monique's friends have her best interests at heart, she can't help but worry even more over what will happen when Derek gets out in a few days and they're face-to-face for the first time ever.

Meeting an online significant other in person is stressful enough without cameras around and a group of people to tell you "I told you so" if things go south.

Watch Love After Lockup on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.