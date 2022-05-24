Logo
Monkeypox meme
Source: Instagram | @thelabyrinth.podcast

Monkeypox Memes: Because If We're Not Laughing, We're Crying

May 24 2022, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

The media cycle loves a good viral scare. From mad cow disease to swine flu to Ebola, there is always some looming medical threat.

But when COVID-19 hit, our reality changed. Suddenly, the threat was no longer a threat. It was and continues to be a real, devastating disease that has cost too many lives.

So when news of monkeypox recently began flooding social media, folks understandably flipped. Many states and countries have all but lifted mask-wearing and social distancing mandates when it comes to COVID. Needless to say, we do not need another uncontrolled virus ripping through our population.

But if we don't laugh about these things, we'd have to cry. And we're all out of tears. So here are the funniest monkeypox memes we could find.

COVID welcomes monkeypox to the workplace.

Monkeypox is the new kid when it comes to potentially deadly diseases that are ruining everything. COVID-19 has been around the block. So clearly, COVID has to show monkeypox around.

Run as fast as you can.

Source: Instagram | @anti_depressant_of_pote

Monkeypox may be here, but can it outrun us? That's the real question.

Monkeypox's origin story is ... really something.

While it's true that there seems to be a Simpsons joke for everything that happens, this isn't exactly how monkeypox made its way over to the U.S.

We've reached the limit.

Thank you for attempting to tell us about monkeypox. I'm so sorry, but we are unable to process this information that this time. Please try again never.

Andddddd I'm locking my doors.

COVID already made it risky to venture outside. If monkeypox becomes a pandemic, let's just say we're locking our doors. If a third weird virus starts making the rounds, it's time for that underground bunker.

Look behind you!

Source: Instagram | @gabrielsavage

You thought being vaxxed and boosted meant you were going to finally have the summer your deserve. But watch out! Monkeypox is a thing now, and it's right behind you!

OK, it's not right behind you. But it is something to keep an eye on.

We joke, but ...

Source: Instagram | @monkeypox

We all joke about the end of the world, but like ... come on. It's actually happening this time, right? Monkeypox cannot be a sign of anything but the apocalypse.

The new hot virus is all the rage.

Dr. Fauci has been talking about COVID for so long, but now there is a hot new disease in town! And now he is COVID's distracted boyfriend.

This is not how it works.

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but three bananas a day do not cure monkeypox. Sorry, but that's the truth.

We're going zero to zombie.

The monkeypox scare may seem dire, but at least right now, there don't seem to be too many reasons to panic (or to think that we're headed for a zombie apocalypse). So like everything, let's take this monkeypox scare in stride. And laugh about it while we can.

